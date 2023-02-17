SBJ Capital Makes Strategic Investment and Partnership in Rishi Tea & Botanicals

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce that SBJ Capital, a private investment firm, has partnered with the management team of Rishi Tea & Botanicals ("Rishi"), a leading branded specialty and organic tea and botanicals producer.

About Rishi Tea & Botanicals

Founded by Josh Kaiser in 1997, Rishi is the leading selector, importer, and maker of organic, direct trade tea and botanicals. With the commitment to set the standard for quality and expand the awareness of tea and its rich, inspirational tradition, Rishi offers premium tea and botanicals imported directly from gardens across the world.

About SBJ Capital

SBJ Capital is a private investment firm focused on investing in founder and family-owned consumer and services companies. SBJ provides operational resources, strategic advice, domain expertise, and a partnership approach to realize the shared goals of entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams. SBJ was founded by an experienced team of professionals with a track record of growing companies both as principal investors and as operating executives.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

