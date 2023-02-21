BGL Announces New Partnership Between Utitec and Cadence

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership between Utitec, Inc. (Utitec), a manufacturer specializing in miniature, deep drawn medical device and commercial components, and Cadence, Inc. (Cadence), a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices and specialty commercial products. BGL's Healthcare investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Utitec. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The new partnership with Utitec furthers Cadence's commitment to vertical integration.

Headquartered in Watertown, Connecticut, with an additional machining facility in Costa Rica, Utitec is a leader in precision deep drawn and stamped components with access to a variety of specialized services and resources to meet virtually any small parts design challenge without outside vendors.

Cadence is a full-service contract manufacturing partner providing initial product design and development through complete manufacturing. Vertical integration enables Cadence to supply end-to-end product realization solutions focused on best-in-class total value for finished devices. Cadence employs over 700 people worldwide, with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, Virginia, and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Costa Rica.

The new partnership with Utitec furthers Cadence's commitment to vertical integration and its position as a full-service contract manufacturing partner.

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S., with a long track record of expertise in successfully advising clients across the life sciences and medical device sector.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

