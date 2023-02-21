MBS Source to Attend and Exhibit at SFVegas 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Source is pleased to announce that it will attend and exhibit at SFVegas 2023, the world's largest capital markets conference. Hosted by the Structured Finance Association, this event will take place February 26th through March 1st, 2023, at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Conference will feature industry leaders across the capital markets spectrum, including investors, financial intermediaries, law, accounting, and financial technology firms, and more. Attendees will gain insights into market trends and strategies that they can use to optimize their interaction with the market (or how they approach the market). As the premier electronic trading solution for securitized products, MBS Source looks forward to showcasing its platform at SFVegas 2023.

MBS Source's easy-to-use interface provides users with streamlined workflow options, as well as multiple trading protocols. MBS Source also offers Straight Through Processing (STP) capabilities that simplify workflows to reduce operational costs associated with manual tasks.

"We are proud to serve as a beacon in this transformative time in our industry and to signal the transition to electronic trading," says Mihai Szabo, founder and CEO. "Our commitment to reliability and innovation is further solidified with our attendance at SFVegas 2023, where we will bring together the best of the best to set the stage for more efficient and secure electronic trading."

MBS Source is excited to connect with members of the global structured finance community at SFVegas 2023 and to introduce its cutting-edge electronic trading solutions and platform, helping even more investors and industry participants take advantage of opportunities available in today's capital markets.

For more information about SFVegas 2023, please click here.

About MBS Source

MBS Source is the leading marketplace for securitized products: Agency & Non-Agency CMOS, Specified Pools, CMBS, ABS, SBA Pools, CDO/CLOs, and (structured) EURO bonds. With an easy-to-use interface, the MBS Source Platform provides users a personalized experience, data aggregation, protocol flexibility, and advanced analytics.

Please visit MBS Source or email support@mbssource.net to learn more about what we do.

View original content:

SOURCE MBS Source