MRO Achieves Clinical Data Milestone for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Successfully Acquiring Over One Million Longitudinal Patient Records

MRO's clinical data exchange solutions navigate the complexity of building a patient record across care settings, by connecting the various data sources across a large payer network. This allows MRO to provide validated, curated, and longitudinal clinical records for over one million CareFirst Members since the program launched in June 2021. MRO and CareFirst are excited to further extend "in network" participation which currently includes over 45 different Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, more than 290 practices and 13,000 clinicians.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, the leading clinical data exchange partner, successfully eclipsed the one million CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield membership mark from their Provider Network. The network spans from one-physician practices to large health systems representing more than 45 EHRs. This creates more personalized experiences for Members, the Provider Network and CareFirst staff through a longitudinal view of their Members' care. Through this partnership, quality measures were improved, on average, 63% in 2021, according to an internal ROI study conducted by CareFirst in 2022.

MRO connects the EHRs of participating Provider Network practices to the MRO platform, a bidirectional central clinical data repository, giving both the payer and provider access to clinical data which improves quality measures. Furthermore, the work will continue as MRO connects additional EHRs and providers within CareFirst. MRO will support additional use cases for the electronic clinical data exchange including HEDIS, risk adjustment, care coordination, claims adjudication, and value-based care programs, such as CareFirst's ACO and Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), to help slow rising health care costs.

"Achieving better value from the healthcare delivery system is dependent on the secure exchange of actionable data. The work we're doing with MRO and our healthcare provider partners, aligned with the driving pillar of interoperability for the BlueCross BlueShield Association, is a critical component as we look to drive better outcomes for our patients," said Brian Wheeler, Vice President of Provider Collaboration and Network Transformation for CareFirst. "When providers have visibility and clinical insights, from both in and out of their network, they have the information needed to facilitate better quality care for their patient populations."

MRO takes on the burden and complexity of aggregating patient records from various care delivery settings and sources, providing access and visibility to the entire member history, while leveraging MRO's expertise and technology to drive a more efficient, streamlined, digital exchange and use of clinical data.

Jason Brown, CEO of MRO comments, "To be able to acquire, transform and standardize the EHR data, regardless of the system in which it resides, has been a significant challenge of the healthcare ecosystem, which we have been able to overcome. Then to see such a vast improvement in quality measurement and the burden we have lifted from both CareFirst and their Provider Networks has been motivating. We are all excited about the next phase of our partnership and to realize the untapped potential that accelerating clinical data exchange between payers and providers will have on improving patient outcomes and lowering cost."

For the last 20 years MRO has successfully solved challenges in the acquisition, exchange, and release of information for providers, payers, and requesters. Through transformation and expansion efforts, MRO continues to align providers and payers, to improve turnaround times for information, enhance communication, and provide better visibility while enabling better patient outcomes.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 85th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the BlueCross and BlueShield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.6 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2021, CareFirst invested $26.2 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers manage and release clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 9-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

