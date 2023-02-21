NATURE MADE WELLBLENDS™ RECOGNIZED AS A 2023 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD WINNER

40,000 American Shoppers Voted Nature Made Wellblends as Most Innovative Product in Wellness Supplements

WEST HILLS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made Wellblends, a complete line of scientifically curated health products to help keep the wellness cycle of sleep, stress, and immune health in balance, has been recognized as a winner in the 2023 Product of the Year USA Awards. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, and Nature Made Wellblends is awarded the highly acclaimed honor of the most innovative product within the Wellness Supplement category.

Fueled by the knowledge that issues impacting the interconnected areas of sleep, stress and immunity are not the same for each person, the Wellblends portfolio offers a range of blends that not only address specific needs, but are available in an array of product forms—from capsules and gummies to powders and fast-dissolves.

"We are truly honored that Nature Made Wellblends has been named a 2023 Product of the Year winner in the Wellness Supplement category," said Rhonda Hoffman, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made vitamins and supplements. "We would like to say a huge thank you to our retail partners, who have strongly supported the launch of the Wellblends line, and to our consumers who voted for us in these awards and have embraced Wellblends as a powerful new way to keep their wellness cycles in balance."

A globally established seal of approval, the Product of the Year emblem was developed over 30 years ago and has been a trusted CPG pillar in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. The Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark that allows shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, while also serving as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

The full list of 36 winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 16th at the Current, Pier59 in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat hosting the Award Show.

In tandem with the winner announcement, Nature Made Wellblends is currently featured in a shoppable article on PEOPLE Online created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America. Additionally, Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights, has also shared the news of the 2023 winners in respective categories.

For further information about Nature Made Wellblends, visit NatureMade.com. Additional details on the full list of 2023 Product of the Year Winners can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at #POYUSA2023.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 51 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made® was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins) and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

