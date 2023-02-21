Red Lobster® Launches First-Ever Frozen Seafood Product Line Featuring Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp Bites, and More

New frozen seafood products join line-up of existing retail biscuit offerings to create Red Lobster at Home

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is bringing the heat, and seafood, to the frozen aisle with the launch of its first-ever line of seafood products available at retail. Inspired by craveable guest favorites, the NEW retail entrées include Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Shrimp, which combines the Cheddar Bay Biscuit with sweet, succulent shrimp, and Coconut Shrimp Bites, both making it easier than ever to enjoy delicious seafood whenever the craving hits.

Red Lobster® is launching its first-ever line of frozen seafood products available at retail, joining the line-up of existing retail biscuit offerings to create Red Lobster at Home. (PRNewswire)

A quick and convenient dinner, the perfect party appetizer or a reliable late-night shrimpy snack, the lineup of new seafood products builds on the existing retail line of Cheddar Bay Biscuit offerings and features:

Cheddar Bay Biscuit ® Shrimp – What happens when warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® and tender, crispy shrimp collide? You get NEW Cheddar Bay Biscuit ® Shrimp. It's impossible to eat just one! – What happens when warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuitsand tender, crispy shrimp collide? You get NEW Cheddar Bay BiscuitShrimp. It's impossible to eat just one!

Coconut Shrimp Bites – These bite-sized goodies are slightly sweet, perfectly crunchy and dangerously delicious. The Coconut Shrimp Bites are tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with the Sweet Chili Sauce. – These bite-sized goodies are slightly sweet, perfectly crunchy and dangerously delicious. The Coconut Shrimp Bites are tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with the Sweet Chili Sauce.

Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Cod – Wild-caught cod breaded with legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuit ® seasoning makes this like no other fish you'll ever get from the sea. It's so easy to make you'll want it on the weekly dinner rotation. – Wild-caught cod breaded with legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuitseasoning makes this like no other fish you'll ever get from the sea. It's so easy to make you'll want it on the weekly dinner rotation.

Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp – Sweet shrimp stuffed with garlic, herbs and cream cheese coated with a parmesan-crusted breading, it's the perfect bite of shrimp every time. It's second to yum at every meal. – Sweet shrimp stuffed with garlic, herbs and cream cheese coated with a parmesan-crusted breading, it's the perfect bite of shrimp every time. It's second to yum at every meal.

The new frozen seafood offerings join a lineup of popular biscuit retail products including Red Lobster's award-winning frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits , Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix , Traditional Mix , and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix . Visit Red Lobster at Home for recipes and meal inspiration and to find where to catch Red Lobster at Home creations in your local retailer.

Guests are always invited to enjoy menu favorites by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering To Go. To find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's Website . Guests can earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards ℠ .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

Contact: mediacontact@redlobster.com

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.