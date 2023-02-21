THINK Surgical Announces Chief Technology Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, a technology innovator developing orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of Peter Verrillo as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Verrillo joins THINK following a successful 10-year career at Enhatch, a technology startup company he founded in 2012. Enhatch developed an ecosystem for patient specific solutions leveraging artificial intelligence and 3D printing for the orthopedic device industry.

Prior to Enhatch, Mr. Verrillo worked with several implant companies on the development of market leading knee and shoulder replacement systems. During this time, he successfully founded Axiom Orthopaedics, a leading innovator in the shoulder arthroplasty market, which was acquired in 2006 by Nexa Orthopedics, and which, in turn, was acquired by Tornier in 2007.

Following Tornier, Peter started his own consulting company specializing in the incubation of medical technology with an emphasis on the integration of mobile and cloud technologies into medical devices. This ultimately led him to found Enhatch.

"We are delighted that Peter has joined THINK," said Stuart Simpson, chief executive officer. "He has a reputation for understanding the needs of orthopedic customers and bringing solutions to market which advance the standard of care. His combined experience with implant development as well as image based personalized surgery solutions will be invaluable as we continue to build THINK's orthopedic robotic technology ecosystem."

"I am excited to assume this role at THINK," said Mr. Verrillo. "THINK has a celebrated history in surgical robotics unlike any other company and an incredible opportunity ahead. I am honored to be working alongside some of the best minds in the industry to deliver the future of robotic surgery."

