NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that we have reached a new, incredible milestone for our social purpose program "One Frame, One Tree"!

Eco Eyewear was founded in 2009 as one of the multiple brands held by Modo Eyewear. Eco pioneered the eyewear industry by using only sustainable materials in all products and packaging and has been evolving in the area ever since. (PRNewswire)

ECO EYEWEAR PLANTS 3.3 MILLION TREES

For each Eco Eyewear frame purchased through the program, a tree is planted. Together with our customers, retailers and Trees for the Future, we have now planted an astounding 3.3 million trees, through which we've managed to sequester 154,629 metric tons of CO2!

"One Frame, One Tree" was founded alongside the brand in 2009 and is a partnership with the non-profit group Trees for the Future. Together with local farmers, they're implementing what is known as the Forest Garden Approach – a food production and agroforestry system that protects, fertilizes, diversifies, optimizes and preserves both soil and vegetation. When implemented, farmers are able to produce more crops and byproducts, which may then be used as a source of food and an asset for their own businesses.

By placing each tree provided through the "One Frame, One Tree" program in a forest garden, Eco Eyewear is helping restore supporting income, equality and food security for farmers throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

Eco Eyewear has been pioneering sustainable eyewear since 2009 by using sustainable materials in all frames, cases and packaging. The brand has also been variously awarded for its social purpose programs and efforts in sustainability.

HOW IT WORKS: FOREST GARDENS

Together with Trees for the Future, we can impact how to grow food, reducing negative impacts on farmers and the planet. So not only does each Forest Garden capture carbon and increase biodiversity, but it also provides food and income. When people value and care for their environment, they can see amazing improvements in their standard of living. Planting trees provides families with more than just food. It provides income, empowerment, unity, leadership, education, and even saves lives. Thanks to all of you, we've planted more than 3.3 million trees in 1069 forest gardens – so far!

