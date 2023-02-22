Kinetica Announces Record Business Momentum as Market for Analyzing Sensor and Machine Data Experiences Explosive Growth

Achieves record 90% ARR growth; NDRR rate of 163%; Doubles Customer Count; and Welcomes Robert DeMartino as CRO

Customers are deriving value from real-time data analysis from proliferating connected devices capable of sharing their location

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetica , the database for time & space, today announced record business momentum over the past 12 months of 90% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth, Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDRR) of 163%, and doubling of its customer base. Leading organizations creating the next generation of data driven applications based on sensor and machine data continue to choose Kinetica for its unrivaled real-time analytical and processing power of time-series and geospatial data.

Kinetica grows ARR 90%; NDRR rate of 163%; Doubles Customers as demand for analyzing sensor and machine data takes off

The growth in connected devices is expected to generate 79.4ZB of data in 2025, according to IDC . Prime examples are streams of data from mobile devices, static or moving sensors, satellites, and video feeds from drones and closed-circuit TVs. Conventional analytic databases were designed to analyze transactions and first generation Big Data like web logs. But, getting value from sensor data characterized by time-stamps and geo-encoding requires new capabilities that aren't satisfactorily addressed by prior generation databases, even those with special object-relational extensions for spatiotemporal data.

The value that customers receive from Kinetica is reflected in the doubling of its customer base. Kinetica has recently been selected to help create new location-driven solutions for innovators in real-time analysis and modern location intelligence on massive data sets, including Liberty Mutual, TD Bank, the NBA, Lockheed Martin, and many others. They join existing customers such as USPS, T-Mobile, FAA, Ford, Point72, Verizon and Citi that continued to expand their Kinetica deployments last year. Kinetica customers are optimizing delivery fleets in transportation and logistics, improving network coverage in telecommunications, minimizing transaction costs in financial services, improving military and civilian threat detection, and developing new data driven products within connected cars.

Kinetica uses native vectorization to significantly outperform other cloud analytic databases. In a vectorized query engine, data is stored in fixed-size blocks called vectors, and query operations are performed on these vectors in parallel, rather than on individual data elements. This allows the query engine to process multiple data elements simultaneously, resulting in faster query execution and improved performance. Recent independently verified industry standard benchmarks show Kinetica is 5X faster than Google BigQuery, and 12X faster than ClickHouse. This leap in performance allows Kinetica to address previously intractable workloads, particularly those that require fusion of temporal and spatial data in real-time. Kinetica supports dozens of spatial and temporal join types, hundreds of in-database analytic SQL functions, and enables visualization of billions of data points on a map.

"The evolution of sensors from taking readings over time to taking readings over space and time is driving customers to Kinetica to derive value from the fastest growing kind of data: location-enriched sensor data," said Nima Negahban, Cofounder and CEO, Kinetica. "The positive reception our advanced geospatial database continues to receive from new and existing customers alike underscores that many existing databases have struggled to keep up the scale, speed and specialized analytics required for modern, real-time analytic workloads. They were never designed to handle the variety of fusion steps and geometry changes in an acceptable latency profile required to power downstream, value-added location aware services."

Commenting on the past year, Negahban stated, "Based on our unique analytic database purposefully designed to radically reduce the complexity and increase the scale and performance of spatiotemporal workload, we have enjoyed a truly tremendous year across every facet of our business. Our customers realize the valuable insights we bring to large-scale geospatial analytics and the dedication we have to make the investments necessary to deliver best-in-class performance, capabilities and insights."

In response to growing demand for its real-time, analytic database, Kinetica welcomed Robert (Bobby) DeMartino as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). Robert has more than 25 years of experience building all aspects of the customer facing organization from major accounts to enterprise and mid-market sales, channels, customer success and services. Robert has worked with successful early stage startups and has built sales organizations from the ground up to well over a thousand people while diligently serving enterprises across the globe. He led domestic and international sales teams in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region while at Sun Microsystems. Most recently he was CRO at TigerGraph and before that part of the executive team bringing new and disruptive technologies from Data and Analytics to the market with Greenplum/Pivotal and Platform up through their successful acquisitions by Dell/EMC and Workday respectively.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our company growth, and we're excited to have Bobby on our leadership team bolstering go-to-market activity," said Negahban. "He has extensive experience and an impressive track record building high performing sales organizations."

Kinetica continued to trail-blaze with new features and ease of use innovations, and broadened accessibility of its real-time, vectorized analytic database in the cloud. For example, it added JDBC ingress and egress capabilities making it much easier to get data in and out of Kinetica. PostgreSQL wire protocol was also added, simplifying integration with a variety of standard front-end tools, like Tableau, Grafana, DBeaver, ESRI and many others. It continued to greatly expand availability to public cloud users with the availability of Kinetica as-a-service in the AWS and Azure Marketplaces, enabling organizations to analyze data and innovate faster from sensors and machines in real time.

Supporting Resources

Read how T-Mobile is optimizing quality of service and coverage with advanced geospatial analytics here .

Try Kinetica here .

Read Independent TPC-DS Benchmarks here .

Download headshot of Robert (Bobby) DeMartino here .

About Kinetica

Kinetica is the creator of the real-time analytical database for time series and spatial workloads with the unrivaled scale, speed and specialized analytics required for harnessing value from sensor and machine data. Many of the world's largest companies across the public sector, financial services, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, retail, automotive and beyond rely on Kinetica to create new location-driven solutions to outperform the competition, including the US Air Force, USPS, Citibank, T-Mobile, and others. Kinetica is a privately-held company, backed by leading global venture capital firms Canvas Ventures, Citi Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. Kinetica has a rich partner ecosystem, including AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Dell, Tableau, and Oracle. For more information and to try Kinetica, visit kinetica.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE Kinetica