Stagwell's (STGW) PRophet Sponsors an Axios Event about the Future of AI and Communications at SXSW 2023

Stagwell's (STGW) PRophet Sponsors an Axios Event about the Future of AI and Communications at SXSW 2023

The private event will feature discussions with prominent business leaders examining the role of AI for modern PR pros and communicators

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Marketing Cloud's PRophet, the first-ever generative AI PR pitch platform built by and for modern PR professionals that predicts media interest and sentiment, will sponsor an exclusive Axios panel discussion and private reception during the upcoming SXSW 2023 Conference to discuss the future of AI for PR professionals.

The March 13 invitation-only event will feature a panel discussion exploring the ways in which AI will transform how modern communicators work, create content and exchange ideas. Attendees will include prominent leaders across business, technology and media.

Discussions will be centered around the pros and cons of advanced AI tools and techniques across the media landscape, and the outsized role innovation plays in reaching various diverse audiences with trusted news and information. Axios Communicators newsletter author Eleanor Hawkins and Axios senior media reporter Sara Fischer will moderate the panel discussions.

PRophet Founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken will be featured during a sponsored "View From the Top" session. He will conduct a live demonstration of PRophet's newly launched generative AI product feature designed to improve the productivity and performance of communications professionals via this rapidly evolving technology.

The event will take place alongside SXSW on Monday, March 13, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. CST at The Well, 440 W 2nd St., in Austin, Texas. Individuals interested in attending can request an invite by visiting the Axios website.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment.

PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS and DaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

About Axios

Axios is a digital media company delivering trustworthy breaking news and invaluable insights to help readers and viewers get smarter, faster across the topics reshaping our lives in politics, tech, business, media, science and the world. Axios was created around a simple proposition: deliver the cleanest, smartest, most efficient, and trust-worthy experience for readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact

Alex Birmingham

KWT Global

abirmingham@kwtgloblal.com

Emily Falcone

Axios

emily.falcone@axios.com

PRophet is the first-ever AI-driven platform for the PR community to help predict media interest, sentiment and spread before a story is pitched. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.