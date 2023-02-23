Biotech and Genomics Expert, Dr. Lin Yu, Joins GATC Health's Board of Directors

In addition to Dr. Yu's investment banking success, he also brings his experience in gene sequencing technology and drug development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), welcomes Lin Yu, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Yu brings a powerful combination of academic acumen and financial experience in medtech and life sciences with BTIG Healthcare, KKR, Cowen & Co. and, most recently as Managing Director at Oppenheimer Healthcare Investment Banking to GATC's board.

"Dr. Yu has a very specific mandate as director with GATC," noted the company's president, Jeff Moses. "He is tasked with helping position us for acquisition or a major public offering. Lin is joining our team at exactly the right time in our growth. He has been working with some of the largest pharma companies in the world and understands exactly what it takes for breakthrough technology to be recognized and rewarded in the markets. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions as a director on our board."

As Managing Director at Oppenheimer Healthcare Investment Banking, Dr. Yu served a dual role as head of the firm's Healthcare Royalty Monetization business and as an advisor for companies regarding equity capital markets strategies. He served as head of Medtech and then Life Science and Tools banking practices, working closely with seed-stage to publicly traded companies. Dr. Yu was directly involved in helping raise capital via equity, credit, royalty, and structured financing. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he was a Managing Director at BTIG Healthcare Investment Banking. Previously, Lin was a Principal on the Healthcare Private Equity Team at KKR dedicated to its royalty and private credit strategy and a Director of Investment Research and Analysis at DRI Capital, a healthcare royalty-focused private equity firm. Earlier in his career, he was an Equity Research Analyst covering medical devices and technologies at Cowen & Co. Dr. Yu earned a Ph.D. and an M.S. from Columbia University in chemical engineering, where he focused his research on next-generation DNA sequencing technologies. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from The Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art.

"I am very familiar with AI-assisted drug development companies and GATC Health's proprietary AI platform is on the leading edge of breakthrough technologies that will enable an accelerated and de-risked development pathway for new therapeutics," stated Dr. Yu. "I believe GATC's technology will save years of R&D time as well as significant amount of cost typically associated with such processes, creating value for all stake-holders in the healthcare community."

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

GATC is accelerating the future of predictive, individualized medicine, today.

Media contact: Jeff Moses, President, GATC Health, jeff@gatchealth.com

