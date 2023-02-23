Self-Aware Singles Take Steps to Better Themselves & Their Relationships This Year

93% of Singles Say Self-Improvement Efforts Will Help Them Find 'The One'

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey from dating app Plenty of Fish , singles are focused on finding new ways to show up as their best selves, and, ultimately, to make dating a better, more welcoming experience. This year, both romantic love and self-love are a priority, with 60% of singles invested in improving themselves for future relationships and 93% believing that the efforts they're making are working and increasing their chances of finding "The One."

Singles Take Self-Reflection to Heart

Commissioned by dating app Plenty of Fish in partnership with nonprofit A Call to Men and conducted by OnePoll, the survey also found that singles, especially men, are becoming increasingly self-aware when it comes to what went wrong in past relationships, with 73% of men and 66% of women seeing themselves as the "anti-hero" or problem in past relationships. When asked why past relationships didn't work out, 36% of men admitted to being selfish or uncompromising (compared to 28% of women), and 21% of men admitted to being jealous and insecure (compared to 14% of women). The good news is that 79% of Millennials say that each relationship they have is a learning opportunity for future relationships.

Interestingly, 61% of men who have been on a date in the last three months that didn't go well assumed they were the reason it ended poorly (vs. 50% of women). In fact, 75% of men said they "know exactly" what they did to botch their dates, signifying astute introspection. While men are more likely to think they're to blame for bad dates, they are also more open-minded to second chances than women. Following a bad first date, 70% of men will give things a second chance, compared to just 54% of women.

"Our goal in partnering with A Call to Men on this research is to foster new conversations around healthy dating behaviors, and we are encouraged to see that these topics already resonate with singles," said Shannon Smith, Public Relations Director at Plenty of Fish. "When people are willing to build on their previous experiences and take initiative to be compassionate communicators, better listeners, and generally more self-aware, we believe it leads to better, more welcoming dating experiences for everyone."

A Better Me for a Better We

Over three-quarters (77%) of singles believe that the benefits of self-improvement can extend across multiple areas of life, including dating. This is good news for singles, as 66% of men and 55% of women are taking steps to better themselves. Methods include: going to therapy (41% of men and 33% of women), exercising (37% of singles), getting more sleep (36% of singles), consuming self-improvement content (35% of singles), and prioritizing self-care (33% of singles).

"At A Call to Men, we believe that healthy, respectful manhood is key to creating a more equitable and just society," said Ted Bunch, Chief Development Officer, A Call to Men. "We're proud to partner with Plenty of Fish on this study, highlighting the importance of self-awareness in dating. By promoting personal growth for all individuals, we can help create healthier and happier relationships for everyone."

With the benefits of self-improvement extending across multiple areas of life, including relationships - the outlook on dating in 2023 is bright, with singles saying the top things they've learned are:

Considering the feelings of others (43%)

Appreciating the little things (39%)

Appreciating love languages (38%)

Improving communication and listening skills (35%)

Compromising (30%)

This survey is a part of an ongoing partnership between Match Group (NSDQ: MTCH), Plenty of Fish's parent company, and A Call to Men that was formed to foster discussions that encourage positive dating behaviors among men to enhance the dating experience for all singles.

Survey Methodology

12,000 single or casually dating Gen Z and Millennial Americans were polled in January 2023 by OnePoll, in a study commissioned by Plenty of Fish in partnership with A Call to Men.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

About A Call to Men

A Call to Men is a nonprofit organization working to transform society and end gender-based violence by promoting healthy, respectful masculinity and offering trainings and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups. Since 2002, A Call to Men has trained more than a million people and worked with organizations around the world – including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, Uber, Deloitte, Harry's, J.P. Morgan, the United States Military, the U.S. Department of Justice, the United Nations, and colleges and universities across the country.

