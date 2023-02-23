Toyota and SiriusXM® Celebrate All Hybrids and Their Power to Inspire, Uplift and Transport Us

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're a hybrid, you get the best of both worlds. Whether you're talking about an inspiring, versatile person or an innovative, fuel-efficient car, hybrids encourage us to explore the world and reach our full potential.

SiriusXM (PRNewswire)

To celebrate hybrids in all their forms, this year, Toyota and SiriusXM are teaming up with electrical engineer, and the first Mexican-born woman to travel into outer space, Katya Echazarreta, to launch "We Are ALL Hybrids."

"When I think of a hybrid, I think of the many people I've met across this country who embody a combination of traits to create a powerful uniqueness of their own" said Echazarreta. "Whether it's the men and women I work with every day, or the young students who I hope to inspire, the hybrid spirit is inside each and every one of them, and that's why I'm so excited to work with Toyota and SiriusXM to celebrate the hybrid spirit in all of us through We Are ALL Hybrids."

The digital marketing campaign features the latest Toyota Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, both of which include a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan. The SiriusXM Platinum Plan delivers SiriusXM's full lineup of exclusive and curated content, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicle on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers.

Beginning February 22, Echazarreta will bring the campaign to life by sharing her inspiring story through a series of digital and social ads that celebrate the hybrid in all of us. The campaign will also launch a fun, interactive social media filter that demonstrates that we are all hybrids in one form or another.

"At Toyota, we are passionate about giving people the freedom to explore the world around them to reach their full potential," said Michael Tripp, Vice President of Vehicle Marketing and Communications, Toyota Motor North America. "And just like our line of hybrid vehicles, we believe that being a hybrid means challenging conventional thinking and creating new possibilities. Whether you are a firefighter and podcaster or a science teacher and ballet dancer, our hybrid vehicles are an expression of this versatile spirit."

Inspired by their work with Echazarreta, SiriusXM is proud to join Girls Who Code in their mission to close the gender gap in technology and support the next generation of engineers who identify as girls or nonbinary. An organization that Echazarreta is very passionate about, Girls Who Code encourages and champions young girls from all walks of life who take an interest in STEM education. SiriusXM's support, including a new gift funded by the company's charitable arm, SiriusXM Cares, will enable Girls Who Code to help even more students develop the computer skills they need to pursue 21st century opportunities.

"At SiriusXM, we are a company of innovators, driving forward the future of audio with literal space-age technology," said Nicole Hughey, Senior Vice President and Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at SiriusXM. "We are thrilled to support Girls Who Code in their work to break-down institutional barriers, and to do our part in making the industry a more inclusive and equitable space for young, multi-talented, and multi-dimensional girls who have been historically underrepresented in the computer science field."

At Girls Who Code, our mission is to equip our girls with the resources they need to succeed within our programs, the workforce, their communities, and beyond," said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "We are overjoyed that SiriusXM shares our desire to level the playing field in tech for our most marginalized students and are excited by the opportunity to continue providing them with the tools and confidence they need to make a difference."

Fans can learn more about the "We Are ALL Hybrids" campaign, Echazerreta's inspiring story, and the Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid by visiting www.Toyota.com/WeAreAllHybrids. To access the campaign's social media filter, fans can log onto either their Instagram or TikTok profile to use the Toyota/SiriusXM filter which will guide users through a series of questions that will help them identify whether they have a Toyota Camry Hybrid or RAV4 Hybrid personality.

ABOUT TOYOTA CAMRY & RAV4 HYBRID VEHICLES

Camry Hybrid

Powerful, efficient, and head turning style, that's Camry Hybrid. Offering the best of both worlds, the stylish Camry Hybrid combines 208 total system hp and impressive fuel efficiency with an up-to EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined rating. Add in advanced tech and a drive that makes you want to keep on going, there is a Camry Hybrid for everyone including the new SE Hybrid Nightshade with accents made for a second look.

RAV4 Hybrid

Discover the potential in every day with the RAV4 Hybrid. Equipped with standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD), a 219-hp hybrid powertrain and with up to an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined rating, RAV4 Hybrid can easily handle your everyday commute. And when adventure comes calling, the new RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition's offroad-tuned suspension is ready at a moment's notice.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.





SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Girls Who Code



Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Contact = Jamie Botello, jbotello@frasercommunications.com.

Toyota (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota; SiriusXM