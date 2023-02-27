Jacobs Appointed as Strategic Technical Partner by Northumbrian Water Group

Framework to help reshape delivery of future asset investment programs

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) as a strategic technical partner to support delivery of the water company's future asset investment programs across its Northumbrian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water regions in the U.K.

Providing water and sewage services to nearly 4.4 million people, NWG will be working with new strategic and commercial partners to explore how improvements can be made to the management of infrastructure, co-creating new-look capital delivery processes and plans. Through an eight-year framework, Jacobs will provide end-to-end technical and strategic planning support to NWG's portfolio to help deliver best customer value, manage risk and meet affordability requirements.

"As water issues intensify, so does the need for long-term integrated, smarter water management decisions across the complete asset life cycle," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Kate Kenny. "We'll be working with Northumbrian Water Group to challenge current approaches and explore alternative ways to help them maintain a sustainable and resilient business, provide best service to customers, and realize long-term goals around zero carbon and nature-based solutions."

"We want to really challenge ourselves as we look to the future of our capital plan and processes, recognizing the need to evolve how we do business to deliver the best possible value for our customers in these challenging times," said Northumbrian Water Group Assets Director Monisha Gower. "We also see a huge opportunity for greater sustainability and reduced carbon in our asset base by looking at our business through a TOTEX lens."

"While we have already made steps towards these goals, the appointment of our strategic and commercial partners brings expertise and experience to the table, and will really help shape the future of our asset management, investment planning and delivery.

"We look forward to working with them to co-create this exciting future."

