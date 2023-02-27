Stefanini Group partners with Microsoft to integrate simultaneous translation platform into Microsoft Teams

Integrating Microsoft Azure AI, Voicero is now available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of meetings are held daily by people who speak different languages, with varying levels of fluency, which can compromise efficient and natural communication. Considering the need for professionals to express their best ideas in any language across the world, Woopi, Stefanini Group's Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, created and launched an AI-based simultaneous translation platform, Voicero.

The product is integrated with leading collaboration platform Microsoft Teams, and is available through Azure Marketplace and AppSource. Voicero allows real-time voice translation, meaning a professional can speak Korean and others can hear it in the language of preference.

"Skilled professionals often look less talented by not speaking a specific language during a meeting. We used our expertise in AI disciplines to create a product that's simple and easy to understand, as if there was an interpreter in the meeting. We believe Voicero will expand the possibilities of personal and professional communication in dozens of languages. Through our distribution agreement with Microsoft, we're confident the tool will become accessible to anyone, anywhere on the planet," says Alex Winetzki, Woopi CEO and Director of R&D at Stefanini Group.

Voicero underwent dozens of tests and improvements over the course of a year, initiated by Woopi's internal Research and Development team and subsequently extended to Stefanini Brazil and global collaborators. The proofs of concept aimed to ensure excellence on three fronts:

Presenting the solution to some customers and partners to analyze the real interest in the product.

Ensure value delivery and measure whether the tool has brought benefits in breaking down language barriers, using experience and assertiveness of the bot.

Knowing the potential of Voicero and allowing the tool to become scalable, available and resilient for large volumes of use.

"Voicero shows Brazil's incredible skill developing AI solutions and tools. In the last seven years, we've made a jump in R&D at Stefanini. Currently, about 6 percent of the company's global revenue is directed to innovation projects and new offerings developed collaboratively with customers," says Marco Stefanini, founder and Global CEO of Stefanini Group.

About Stefanini

Stefanini is a global group of Brazilian origin with 35 years of experience in the technology market, focusing on assisting customers in the process of digital transformation in their business. With the purpose of "Cocreating solutions for a better future", the group has been recognized in several awards for its innovative DNA and impact on results. It operates on the following fronts: Consulting (Technology and Business Agility), Analytics & IA, Banking & Payments, Cybersecurity, Manufacturing (Industry 4.0) and Digital Marketing. Present in 41 countries and with more than 30,000 employees, Stefanini is named as the fifth most internationalized Brazilian company – the first in the technology sector, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation (FDC) Ranking. For more information, click here.

View original content:

SOURCE Stefanini