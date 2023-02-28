Laird Superfood Debuts New Product Rebrand, New SKUs, and Brand Campaign at Expo West 2023

New Instant Lattes with Adaptogens and Prebiotic Daily Greens on Display at Expo Booth 5184

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), a leader in functional coffee and creamers, known for its collection of functional real foods made from adaptogens and clean, plant-based ingredients, will debut its new packaging rebrand, new products, and its Force of Nature campaign at Natural Products Expo West. Laird Superfood's mission is to harvest the natural, functional benefit of plants to elevate daily routines. The company is founded in the belief "Take one thing you do every day and make it better." Laird Superfood has revitalized several products to make them more delicious and more functional, and they are launching now on the Laird Superfood website and at our retail partners. This new brand look and the Force of Nature campaign were created to reflect the passion of our consumers and deliver on Laird Superfood's mission.

Laird Superfood Instant Latte (PRNewswire)

With this brand refresh, Laird Superfood has upgraded its retail shop-ability with clear and consistent category naming and elevated flavor callouts to better convey the product experience to consumers. Along with new packaging, Laird Superfood is enhancing its popular Instant Latte line to include adaptogens and functional mushroom extracts as well as relaunching Prebiotic Daily Greens with an improved formula that contains 22 powerful superfoods including an excellent source of Vitamin D. The company is also introducing two new single serve products to its lineup with Sweet and Creamy Instant Latte with Adaptogens and Prebiotic Daily Greens , now available in single sachets for on-the-go needs to fuel our busy days. Sweet & Creamy Instant Latte combines Laird Superfood's premium freeze-dried coffee blend with its iconic coconut-based creamer and fan-favorite functional mushroom blend. The all-new Prebiotic Daily Greens blend was created as a convenient way to provide consumers with a full serving of vegetables and fruits, nourishing prebiotic fiber and adaptogens that tastes incredible.

"Laird Superfood was founded with a mission to make real, functional food available to as many people as possible. We seek to unleash the power of plants and real food ingredients to fuel consumers to take on life and we believe consumers are demanding more from their food in our categories. We are excited to launch the next part of this brand's story at Expo West." said Jason Vieth, President and CEO of Laird Superfood. "With this rebrand, we have taken the opportunity to enhance formulas across our portfolio – making them more functional by adding adaptogens, more delicious with flavors from nature and more convenient with an expanded single-serve platform. Our all-new Sweet and Creamy Instant Latte and Greens were reformulated to deliver even more power, delicious taste, and superfood ingredients to help fuel the ride every step of the way."

Laird Superfood has some of the highest ingredient and quality standards in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry to ensure they are providing consumers with real and functional foods. Products do not contain any artificial ingredients and flavors are derived from real food found in nature. All products are inspired by founders Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece's active lifestyles and quest to consume only the best foods on the planet and make clean, plant-based foods accessible to people everywhere.

Laird Superfood will be attending Natural Products Expo West March 7-11, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California at Booth 5184. Laird Superfood products are available on lairdsuperfood.com, Amazon, Costco, and nationwide grocery customers.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

Laird Superfood Greens (PRNewswire)

Laird Superfood (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laird Superfood