THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK INTRODUCES NEW HOSTS OF ITS 'FAST: HOME RESCUE' SERIES FEATURING SPORTS COMMENTATOR AND FORMER NFL PLAYER TRE BOSTON

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel television network today announced Tre Boston and wife Cierra as the new hosts of its television series FAST: HOME RESCUE. Sports commentator and former NFL star, Jayestin Tre'Von (Tre) Boston, is best known for playing safety for the NFL's Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. Tre Boston's wife and mother of two, Cierra, is an educator. The Bostons make their debut as new hosts of FAST: HOME RESCUE on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

The return of FAST: HOME RESCUE brings new hosts to steal the hearts of viewers, while remaining true to capturing the stories of families whose lives have been devastated by severe weather and natural disasters as their homes are transformed and rebuilt stronger than before in just five days. Viewers can expect to see more home transformations in communities in Florida – particularly areas impacted by Hurricane Ian – Louisiana and Texas.

The series will also feature Rebuilding Together, the nonprofit organization Tre and Cierra have volunteered with to make essential repairs for homeowners in need. Rebuilding Together is a national nonprofit organization that provides essential home repairs, revitalizes communities and provides long-term recovery to communities impacted by natural disasters. Working with local affiliates across the country, Rebuilding Together and the Bostons team up to make homes safer for people in need.

Tre and Cierra are no strangers to rebuilding communities. The couple owns and operates a nonprofit organization called Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation based in Fort Myers, FL. Through the Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation, the Bostons partner with detention centers, abuse shelters and at-risk programs to educate, mentor and support youth in underserved communities. Their mission is to help the youth they serve break generational cycles and overcome challenging circumstances.

FAST: HOME RESCUE is produced by Fight or Flight Studios and is executive produced by Rob Hill, Noah Mark and Sam Wasserman. Noah Mark also serves as showrunner. Episodes of FAST: HOME RESCUE will be available to watch on-demand after airing on broadcast via The Weather Channel's Connected Television (CTV) app. The Weather Channel CTV app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, and Xfinity Flex.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

ABOUT REBUILDING TOGETHER

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities together across the country. Learn more and get involved at www.rebuildingtogether.org .

