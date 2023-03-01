Dippin’ Dots Releases New ICEE® Cherry ‘n Blue Razz Flavor

Iconic brands team up to debut fan-favorite cherry and blue raspberry beaded ice to consumers across the country

PADUCAH, Ky., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, today announced that its new ICEE® Cherry 'n Blue Razz flavored ice is now available for consumer purchase nationwide. The product combines ICEE's most iconic flavors – Cherry and Blue Raspberry – in the form of Dippin' Dots' famous frozen beads. Consisting of bright red cherry and brilliant blue raspberry-colored dots, the delicious mashup captures ICEE's distinctive flavor profile that fans have enjoyed for decades.

The flavorful combination comes on the heels of J&J Snack Foods' acquisition of Dippin' Dots in June 2022. The delicious mix of classic ICEE flavors and Dippin' Dots' fun, frozen beads, creates a product that promises thrill and excitement fans will be looking for this summer at all their favorite amusement and entertainment venues.

"A sweet collaboration between two beloved brands is impossible to pass up," said Dan Fachner, President & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. "When we acquired the Dippin' Dots brand last year this is exactly what we had in mind – combining our expertise in frozen novelties to create new, exciting products for customers and fans to enjoy."

"The response to the new Dippin' Dots ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz flavored ice has been overwhelmingly positive, with nearly 400,000 servings sold during the coldest part of our season" said Fachner. "Whether you grew up enjoying both brands at your favorite entertainment venues or are part of a new generation of cool fans, Dippin' Dots ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz is a must-have treat for all."

The new flavor is available now and all summer long at Dippin' Dots locations, convenience stores, amusement and entertainment venues, and local events nationwide. Product is also available for online order in scoopable bulk and individual serving pre-packs at www.DippinDots.com. Perfect for special events and social gatherings, Dippin' Dots ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz will bring the theme park experience to fans, elevating the fun.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com . Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

