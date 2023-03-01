EVERDENE DEBUTS AT VIRGIN HOTELS NEW YORK CITY

NoMad's newest luxury hotel launches immersive experiences from day to night on its sprawling 3rd floor

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels New York City , the newest edition from Sir Richard Branson's luxury lifestyle hotel collection, announces the opening of Everdene – a lively epicenter of cultural activity along Broadway and 29th Street, offering a spontaneous and playful scene with multiple venues. Everdene occupies the entire third floor of the property, with entertainment-anchored spaces that delight guests from day to night, including the outdoor Conservatory terrace, Library, and Bar. Designed in tandem with Brooklyn based MARKZEFF, the 4,000 square-foot, indoor-outdoor rooftop blends a passion for food and beverage with nightly music and programming, mixing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant, inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike.

Everdene is poised to become the social gathering place and will feature dynamic programming from Tuesday through Sunday. A rotating roster of DJs, live jazz and soirees, and will occupy the evenings, while daytime entertainment like 'Queen Supreme' cabaret brunch hosted by House of Yes will round out the weekends. With a finger forever on the cultural pulse, in addition to weekly programming, The Library will play host to some of the most influential annual events in the worlds of art, fashion, music, film, and wellness.

Everdene's Lounge serves as a creative spontaneous co-working space during the day, offering specialty coffee and light music, and shifts to a low-tempo hangout at night with live music, crafted drinks and an inviting atmosphere. Outdoors, the Conservatory will host wellness and cultural programming with panel discussions, yoga, and sound bath classes ideal for refocusing the mind and spirit.

"I'm overjoyed to bring the Virgin legacy to New York City with cutting edge programming featuring local talent from iconic institutions to the new tastemakers redefining New York nightlife," says Luka Tacon, Director of Entertainment at Virgin Hotels New York City. "Our purpose driven partnerships with institutions like the Global Fashion exchange will define us, and set the bar for inclusive cultural activities. Our intention is to forge Everdene into the cultural hub not only of the hotel, but the neighborhood."

Rounding out the Everdene experience is an elevated food menu and an inventive list of craft cocktails served in a stylish setting, accented with Virgin's quintessential rock-and-roll vibe. Featured offerings include small plates like Bigeye Tuna Tartare, Nantucket Bay Scallops, and Duck & Foie Gras Empanadas; sandwiches like the Vegetarian Club, Beef on Weck, and Smoked Turkey all served with herbed potato chips; an assortment of bowls and salads including Little Gem and Bibb Lettuces; and large plates such as a 28 Day Dry Aged NY Striploin. Along with a bar team that is well-versed in classic cocktails, the beverage program will showcase signature sips like Rhythm Nation made with Zacapa 23 Rum, chocolate bitters, and grapefruit, and Changes with Haku vodka, Peychauds, Nino Franco Rustico, and lemon; a number of local craft beers; and wine by the glass and bottle.

Everdene is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night service during the week as well as for brunch, dinner and late-night service on weekends. Reservations can be made on the Virgin Hotels New York City website. For more information, please visit virginhotels.com/nyc and follow along on Instagram @virginhotelsnyc .

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes seven hotels—Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, and newly-launched Virgin Hotels New York City. A second Scottish location in Glasgow is scheduled to debut in 2023, followed by Miami and Denver in 2025. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more.

Virgin Hotels New York City is the sixth Virgin Hotel in the United States and the seventh hotel in the brand portfolio. With 460 Guest Chambers, Suites, and Penthouses, the 271,750-square-foot-structure is located at 1227 Broadway in NoMad, an area privy to some of New York's most iconic architecture. The property overlooks lower Manhattan, and certain levels provide views of the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty. The first level of the hotel is home to retailers with the third floor of the hotel serving as a dining and imbibing hub. An outdoor rooftop Pool Club, exclusive to hotel guests, can be found on the fourth floor. Chef-driven fine dining also lives on level 4. The stunning Sky Lounge Event Space on the 38th floor allows sweeping views of Manhattan. Together, these spaces intermix a passion for food and beverage with nightly music and programming, fusing the local landscape and providing a vibrant, inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike.

