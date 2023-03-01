HiBid Auctions Hits $48.5M in GMV Last Week, with Vintage Comics, Sports Cards, Toys, Home Furnishings, and More Now Open For Bidding

OCALA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of $48.5 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 705,000 lots were sold online in 1,642 timed and live auctions taking place between February 20th and 26th, with the total hammer value exceeding $87 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring vintage comic books, sports cards, collectible toys, furniture, exercise equipment, and home furnishings. Standout lots include early Marvel comics, a John Deere pedal tractor, and a NordicTrack treadmill.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
February 20th-26th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $48.5+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $87.2+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 705,176
Timed Auctions: 1,536
Live Auctions: 106
Bids Placed: 2.57+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 5.39+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Sports Cards & Comics Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: January 2nd-March 4th
Seller: Emerald Ventures, LLC
View Auction Catalog
Amazon Product Liquidation
Auction Type: Timed
Date: February 18th-March 4th
Seller: ATX Auctions
View Auction Catalog
Toy Consignment Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: February 14th-March 2nd
Seller: Gavin Bros. Auctioneers LLC.
View Auction Catalog
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex