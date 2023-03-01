LOGEX Announces Investment from Thoma Bravo

Partnership with experienced software investor to support LOGEX's mission to turn data into better healthcare in Europe



AMSTERDAM and LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGEX, a European healthcare analytics provider, today announced an investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. LOGEX's existing shareholders, the company's founders, and Summa Equity will remain invested with the business and will work closely with Thoma Bravo and the executive committee to support LOGEX's European growth and further drive innovation in healthcare analytics.

LOGEX is a leading healthcare analytics provider which uses data to help healthcare providers and hospitals make better decisions and deliver optimum health outcomes for patients while reducing costs. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Amsterdam, LOGEX is currently active in ten countries with the ambition to further expand across Europe.

"Our mission is to turn data into better healthcare. There is an urgent need for stronger, more resilient, and more accessible health systems in Europe. We are already active in 10 European markets and we know we can play a meaningful role in evolving healthcare in Europe and making systems interoperable for improved international collaboration if we can expand further. Thoma Bravo, with their deep technical knowledge and their expertise in operational excellence, will be a fantastic partner to help us achieve that goal," said Philipp Jan Flach, Chief Executive Officer at LOGEX.

Thoma Bravo is an active investor in Europe, having deployed $11 billion of equity across 11 transactions there in the last 12 years. To further support the firm's expansion in Europe, Thoma Bravo opened an office in London in September 2022 to grow the firm's presence and investment activity. This marks Thoma Bravo's inaugural investment by its Europe-based team.

"With its best-in-class software solutions that optimise the delivery and quality of care, LOGEX has a real-world impact on patients. We are excited to partner with LOGEX and its talented team to drive continued innovation and advance its mission to improve European healthcare. We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo's demonstrated software and operations capabilities to help the company deliver on its plans," said David Tse, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo.

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to LOGEX and Allen & Overy served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo and Harris Williams & Co. Ltd served as Thoma Bravo's exclusive financial advisor.

About LOGEX

LOGEX is leading the way in healthcare analytics in Europe. By turning data into actionable insights, LOGEX helps solve the complex healthcare challenge of managing costs whilst improving clinical outcomes. Headquartered in Amsterdam and with an international team of over 450 members, LOGEX helps over 700 of public and private healthcare providers make data-driven decisions that level up patient outcomes everywhere and make the best possible care more affordable for everyone. For more information about LOGEX, its solutions and its partnerships, visit www.logex.com .

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than $120 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 420 companies representing over $235 billion in enterprise value.1 The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com and Twitter @ThomaBravo.

1 Includes control and non-control investments.

