Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the SATELLITE 2023 Conference and Exhibition

Quantic Ohmega, Quantic Ticer, Quantic Corry and Quantic TRM to showcase resistor and RF/MW solutions in Booths #1439-1441

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the SATELLITE 2023 Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, March 14th-16th. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic™ Ohmega, Quantic™ Ticer, Quantic™ Corry and Quantic™ TRM will be available in Booths #1439-1441 to showcase our resistor technologies, and RF passive and filter solutions for the most demanding applications.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. (PRNewswire)

The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition is an annual event focused on connecting and uniting the satellite industry, with participation across the satellite, space, and commercial communities.

Quantic offers a comprehensive and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, power, sensing and magnetic solutions for the most demanding mission-critical applications. Highlights at SATELLITE will include: our resistor portfolio, with proven thin-film technologies like OhmegaPly® and TCR®, which improve performance and simplify complex resistive feed networks by integrating resistors into the copper circuitry; RF Microwave filters and switched-filter solutions engineered for the most challenging applications; and passive RF & Microwave low and high-power components and subsystems, and fully integrated beamformers and butler matrices.

Show Information:

Tuesday March 14 th , 10:00 AM – 5:45 PM EST

Wednesday March 15 th , 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST

Thursday March 16 th, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST

To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com or visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Jessen Wehrwein

Chief Marketing and Culture Officer

j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

Sales Inquiry:

Quantic Ohmega/Quantic Ticer

Lisa Wilhelm

General Manager

l.wilhelm@quanticnow.com

www.quanticohmega.com

Quantic Corry

CJ McBride

Vice President of Sales

cjmcbride@quanticcorry.com

www.quanticcorry.com

Quantic TRM

Denis Ritchie

Business Development

d.ritchie@quanticnow.com

www.quantictrm.com

