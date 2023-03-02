Cohen Veterans Network Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Accomplished Health Care Industry Executive

Army Veteran Courtney Billington Brings 30-Years of Health Care Industry Leadership to CVN Board

STAMFORD, Conn. , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, announced today the appointment of accomplished health care industry executive and Army veteran Courtney Billington to its Board of Directors. Billington joins CVN's board as the network continues to broaden its impact. Currently, there are 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in high-need communities across the country with plans to open an additional clinic by end of year. The network has treated 50,000 clients since its inception in 2016.

"We are fortunate to have Courtney joining the CVN board at a critical time for both our organization and the veteran community," says Cohen Veterans Network Chairman of the Board Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, USAF (Ret.) "Veterans, service members and their families are in great need of access to high-quality mental health services. As we evolve to continuously fill the gaps in care, we will look to Courtney's proven leadership and demonstrated success in driving innovation to meet the needs of those we serve."

Billington is the Head of Government Affairs for Johnson & Johnson, North America. In this role, he leads all Federal and State government affairs for the US and Canada while managing J&J's Washington DC Office. Previously, Billington served as President of Janssen Neuroscience, where he led the business of providing innovative treatments and services of adults living with serious mental illness and neurodegenerative diseases. During his over 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, he has held globally diverse, strategic leadership roles within the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device sectors. Billington began his career as a Quartermaster officer in the U.S. Army, retiring honorably after serving with the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Campbell, KY and in Operation Desert Storm. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"I'm honored to join Cohen Veterans Network's Board of Directors in service to our veteran and military communities," says Billington. "CVN is unparalleled in its dedication to providing best in class, military-culturally competent mental health care to those in need. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with this distinguished Board and CVN leadership to help further the network's impact."

CVN provides treatment for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available to all post-9/11 veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of combat experience, role while in uniform or discharge status. CVN additionally treats active duty service members with a TRICARE referral as well as the entire military family, including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others. Services are available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

In addition to Chairman of the Board, Air Force General (Ret.), 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, CVN's Board of Directors includes Chairman and CEO of Point72 Asset Management, and Founder of CVN, Steven A. Cohen; President of Council Advisors, Douglas D. Haynes; former Co-Chief Executive Officer of Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, Gary Goldring; former United States Senator and Senior Counsel of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres, & Friedman LLP, Joseph Lieberman; Director of External Relations, Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University, Linda Rosenberg, MSW; Chief of Staff and Head of External Affairs for Point72 Asset Management, Michael C. Sullivan; CEO of Civic Alpha, Eric Weingartner, MPA; and S.A.F.E. Co-Founder and Co-Chair, and Military and Veteran Advocate, Mary A. Winnefeld, MA.

About Cohen Veterans Network

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

