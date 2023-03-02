Payroll Organizations Host Third Annual Payroll Solutions Showcase

SAN ANTONIO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association (APA) and the Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) are co-hosting the third annual Payroll Solutions Showcase on March 2 – 3, 2023. The free online event helps attendees learn about and compare product demos from several leading payroll and HR service providers, all in one place.

Participants at the Payroll Solutions Showcase can also attend four panel discussions covering topics including the future of payroll technology and the use of net pay in a post-pandemic world.

"Finding the best payroll solution for your organization can be time-consuming and challenging," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of GPMI. "The Payroll Solutions Showcase brings the top payroll service providers together in one easy-to-attend virtual event."

Participating companies in the virtual event include CloudPay, Experian, Immedis, Netspend, Papaya Global, rapid!, and Robert Half. Attendees will vote for the best products and services demos for the Showcase Standout Awards. All voting attendees who fully participate in the Showcase Standout Awards will be entered into a drawing for a free registration to Payroll Congress. Payroll Congress is the biggest payroll event of the year, being held in Denver from May 16 – 19, 2023.

The Payroll Solutions Showcase will be available on-demand through October 31. Individuals interested in attending the Payroll Solutions Showcase can learn more at www.payrollsolutionsshowcase.com.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

