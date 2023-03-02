SKYRYSE UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY REFLECTING MISSION OF SAFER AND MORE ACCESSIBLE FLIGHT

New Website, Logo, Wordmark, and Fully-Conforming Aircraft Livery Reach Upward to the Skies

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse , bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight, introduces a new uplifting logo, wordmark, and website reflecting the modern growth and evolution of the company's mission of 'safe flight for all.' The company also reveals the livery of its first fully-conforming Skyryse-enabled aircraft.

Skyryse unveils new livery for highly-automated flight technology (PRNewswire)

The new visual representation of the Skyryse brandmark, the 'Y,' takes a cue from the company name. The upper structure represents both the V in 'velocity' and outstretched arms reaching toward the sky, reflecting the next revolution in aviation and human mobility. The new Skyryse wordmark softly carries the word 'Sky' in a calming Stratus Blue, highlighting the joy and freedom of soaring in and above the clouds.

The freshened website at www.skyryse.com , emphasizes Skyryse technology, and how intuitive, simplified vehicle operation accelerates a new era of pilots and general aviation aircraft owners. The visuals emote the tranquility, energy, and ability to travel and experience the world without the limitations of asphalt.

"Our new branding reflects our goal of making piloting a general aviation aircraft safer and easier for current and future pilots, and as common as driving a car," said Dr. Mark Groden, founder and CEO of Skyryse. "We're looking toward a future where taking to the skies is simple, sensible, and safe for everyone."

After achieving 100% means of compliance with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), Skyryse plans to unveil its first fully-conforming airframe later this year. As part of the new brand launch, the company has released the livery for its rotary airframe on a Robinson R66.

A Skyryse-enabled aircraft allows anyone, anytime, anywhere, to pilot an aircraft. Through its universal cockpit and intuitive tap-and-swipe interface, Skyryse's FlightOS instills confidence and the convenience of flight as an everyday mode of transportation. All of the new branding elements convey the company's and humanity's skyward mobility.

About Skyryse

Los Angeles-based Skyryse is bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight for all through FlightOS, its easy and intuitive integrated flight control system. FlightOS removes many complexities of managing an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $260 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

Skyryse launches a new logo reflecting the modern growth and evolution of the company. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyryse