Exclusive Clarins Precious skincare line launches during Fashion week, with an intimate celebration at Paris based Michelin star restaurant Akrame.

PARIS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins, the renowned skincare brand, hosted an exclusive dinner on Wednesday, March 1st, during Paris Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of its luxury skincare line, Clarins Precious .

The event took place at the newly minted Michelin-star restaurant, Akrame, where Jonathan Zrihen, the CEO of Clarins, and Katalin Katalin Berenyi, the Brand General Manager of Clarins, welcomed the esteemed guests to an intimate evening.

The guests in attendance included a crowd of prominent figures in the beauty and luxury industry, including notable celebrities, models, and influencers such as Ashley Park, Elsa Hosk, Paul Forman, Ivy Getty, Brooks Nader, Gaia Weiss, Holly Ramsay, and many more.

Clarins Precious - A new vision of luxury - rare, powerful, committed to responsible beauty. Inspired by plants and driven by science, this exquisite skincare collection is infused with the precious Moonlight Flower cryoextract. The beating heart of Precious is the Moonlight Flower that blooms one night a year, and only for a few hours, bearing flowers so exceptionally rare, they are harvested by hand when they reach their full molecular richness and potency. The flowers are immediately frozen at -196°C (-320.8°F) to harness an anti-aging cryoextract — a precious ingredient that is exclusive to Clarins. With years of research, and only one night to capture its power, this cutting-edge, green, natural cryoextraction process preserves the flower's most fragile, youth-promoting active ingredients, to visibly boost the skin's resistance to aging. La Crème turns back the look of time with Clarins' NEW Precious Skin Age-Delaying Technology—our most advanced innovation for visible age-correction + prevention. This blend of Moonlight Flower cryoextract, rich in Gallic acid—a powerful antioxidant and soothing molecule—and 3 biomimetic anti-aging peptides, targets early lines and wrinkles and restores the smooth, plump, bouncy look of youth for skin that can appear up to 5 years younger after 3 months of use.**

Clarins Precious will launch exclusively at select Nordstrom doors.

About Precious:

A new vision of luxury, rare, powerful, committed to responsible beauty. Inspired by plants and driven by science, this exquisite face cream—infused with precious Moonlight Flower cryoextract and a trio of revitalizing and replenishing anti-aging peptides—visibly firms, smoothes and renews skin's radiance for a more youthful-looking, lit-from-within glow in 7 days.*

On the coast of Brittany, France, grows the elusive Moonlight Flower—the beating heart of our NEW Precious skincare collection. This plant blooms one night a year, and only for a few hours, bearing flowers so exceptionally rare, they are harvested by hand when they reach their full molecular richness. Picked at the peak of their beauty and potency, the flowers are immediately frozen at -196°C (-320.8°F) to harness an anti-aging cryoextract — a precious ingredient that is exclusive to Clarins. With years of research, and only one night to capture its power, this cutting-edge, green, natural cryoextraction process preserves the flower's most fragile, youth-promoting active ingredients, to visibly boost the skin's resistance to aging.

