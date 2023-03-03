WALKER'S SHORTBREAD LAUNCHES COMMEMORATIVE ROYAL TINS

America's most beloved shortbread is releasing two new limited-edition products to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker's Shortbread unveils two new limited-edition tins this month, commemorating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Featuring Walker's all butter shortbread, these keepsake tins honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's outstanding life and feature official palace photography taken soon after her ascension to the Throne.

The Queen Elizabeth II: The Icon Tin (SRP: $22.99) & The Queen Elizabeth II: Balmoral Tin (SRP: $29.99) (PRNewswire)

Carrying the Official Royal Warrant and featuring gold embossment, these official commemorative tins are the perfect gift for the Royal enthusiast in your life, or as a keepsake for yourself.

The Queen Elizabeth II: Balmoral tin displays a photo of the Queen taken at Balmoral Castle. Taken in 1952, the portrait captures Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with one of her beloved Corgis in the beautiful grounds, a place where she was said to be at her happiest. Contains 24 all butter Union Jack Shortbread. (SRP: $29.99 )

The Queen Elizabeth II: The Icon tin showcases one of the first official portraits taken of Her Majesty the Queen. Taken at Buckingham Palace by professional portrait photographer Dorothy Wilding , this was the first official Sovereign portrait across British currency. Contains a selection of iconic Walker's shortbread shapes including Triangles, Fingers, Thistles, Rounds and Hearts. (SRP: $22.99 )

A Royal Bundle including both commemorative tins is available as well. (SRP: $49.99 )

Walker's Shortbread, producers of the finest shortbread for 125 years, has shared a long association with the Royal Family since 1977 with the release of the first official Royal tin for Her Majesty's Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee. In 2017, the brand was granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment for the supply of shortbread to the Royal Household from Her Majesty the Queen. The distinction followed a granting of the Royal Warrant of Appointment by the Queen in 2002 for oatcakes, which was extended to all shortbread products in 2017.

"Our family shared in the profound sadness on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II whose warmth and dedication was truly inspirational. We feel honoured as Royal Warrant Holders to have been able to create these special, keepsake tins with such profound portraits marking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the Throne," said Nicky Walker, Walker's Shortbread Managing Director.

"Our family has always shared in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's deep affection for Scotland and the beauty of its countryside," said Jim Walker CBE, Director of Walker's Shortbread, third generation family member and recently appointed Knight Bachelor in the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood. "We pay homage to Her Majesty and invite everyone to join us in celebrating her remarkable seventy-year reign with these new commemorative tins."

These limited-edition products are now available on https://us.walkersshortbread.com .

About Walker's Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread has been the ancestral home to Scotland's highest quality shortbread for 125 years. Established in Aberlour, Speyside, Scotland in 1898 by Joseph Walker, the company continues to be family owned and is now lead by the founder's grandchildren and great grandchildren who faithfully maintain the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, biscuits, cakes and oatcakes while staying true to the original Walker's recipes. Walker's iconic shortbread recipe sets the global standard for shortbread with a simple but powerful philosophy of using only the highest quality of just four natural ingredients: creamery butter, flour, sugar and salt. All Walker's products are free from artificial color, flavorings and preservatives, and suitable for vegetarians; all shortbread and cookies are Kosher OUD; a wide range of gluten-free products are also available. Exported to over 120 countries worldwide, learn more about Scotland at its Finest at https://us.walkersshortbread.com .

