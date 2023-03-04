HABANOS, S.A. CLOSES THE 23rd HABANO FESTIVAL WITH THE LAUNCH OF PARTAGÁS LÍNEA MAESTRA

The evening paid tribute to the Partagás brand with the launch of its Línea Maestra with three new vitolas: Origen, Rito and Maestro

The new Line is the first in the history of Habanos, S.A. to be made with 100% tobacco from San Luis*

Proceeds from the traditional Humidor Auction totaled €11,220,000, which will be entirely donated to the Cuban Public Healthcare system

HAVANA , March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a week of unforgettable activities, the 23rd Habano Festival culminated last night with the Gala Dinner held at the Pabexpo Fairgrounds. Around 1,200 attendees enjoyed this magical night complemented by national and international music, dance, and even indoor fireworks that illuminated the presentation of the new Habanos, S.A. launch. The Gala was also honored by the presence of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, who attended the event along with other government authorities.

The evening paid tribute to the Partagás brand with the launch of the Línea Maestra, the brand's most premium line, made up of three new vitolas: Origen (46 ring gauge x 154 mm length), Rito (52 ring gauge x 168 mm length) and Maestro (56 ring gauge x 132 mm length). Each of these vitolas will reach the market in a special case containing 20 units.

For the first time in the history of the brand and the Habanos, S.A. portfolio, the vitolas of this new Partagás line will be made with 100% tobacco grown in San Luis*, in the Vuelta Abajo* plantations located in the Pinar del Río* region, which gives them a special aromatic complexity without losing the brand's unique character.

The Partagás' vitolario is characterized by a wide variety of formats, with more than 30 in its portfolio, which is constantly growing and innovating. Línea Maestra pays tribute to the unique "Origen" of what is considered the best tobacco in the world, the learning and tradition that turn enjoying an Habano into a "Rito" and to the "Maestros" who make it possible to create a "Master" work for Habano lovers.

Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, co-presidents of Habanos, S.A., explained that "During these days we have celebrated and paid tribute to Montecristo, Bolívar and Partagás, three brands that are undoubtedly very dear and special to Habano aficionados. We have visited the Pinar del Río plantations and the Partagás and La Corona factories where some of our emblematic Habanos are made, all of them "Totally Handmade with long filler", and we have resumed our traditional Trade Fair and Seminar with products and experts from all over the world. We also attended the presentation of the new products that Habanos, S.A. has in store for 2023. We are firmly convinced that these new vitolas will maintain and, even further ignite, the passion for Habanos shared by all aficionados".

The Gala Night also featured a Hall of Fame that illustrated the great work of all those "masters" who have made of the Habano what it is today. In addition, participants were able to put themselves in the hands of portrait artists, who made illustrations in real time thus providing them with a very special memento of the occasion.

The evening, presented by Ray Cruz and Clarita García, featured two orchestras conducted by Maestro Manolito Simonet, as well as an audiovisual, dance and circus show. Among the artists who provided the entertainment for the evening were Zule Guerra, Lily Dayli, Vocal Leo, Bárbara Llanes, Leo Vera, Tammy López, Cristian Alejandro and Rodrigo Sosa. In addition, the dance companies Lizt Alfonso, Fumescu and Habana Compass Dance surprised guests with their performances. The closing concert was offered by the pioneering musical formation of disco-dance music in Europe, Boney M. with a practically new lineup but that under the legacy of Bobby Farrell continues to offer a unique show.

One of the highlights of the gala was the auction of the exclusive humidors dedicated to the six global Habanos brands: Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann. The proceeds reached a total of €11,220,000 and, as usual, they will be entirely donated to the Cuban Public Healthcare system.

In particular, the Cohiba Humidor broke once again its own record raising €4,200,000. This exclusive piece is made of wood, metals and semiprecious stones and its sumptuousness reaffirms the brand's cosmopolitan and elegant positioning. It holds 500 Habanos, all carefully selected from the prestigious lines of the Cohiba brand. On this occasion, the humidor was auctioned together with a unique Audemars Piguet timepiece that was donated by an anonymous individual for the auction.

In addition, during the evening the winning couple of the Habanos World Challenge contest, formed by Mr. Antonios Pasparakis and Mr. Efthymios Karacristianoidis, was announced and the Habanos 2022 Awards were presented, rewarding those personalities whose work and passion make of Habanos a unique product in the world. Here are the winners:

Habano Award in Communication: Jasim Ahmed

Habano Award in Production: Yoandi Rodríguez Porra

Habano Award in Business: Blanca Alsogaray

* Protected Appellations of Origin

