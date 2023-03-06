ADVANCED PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER IS THE LATEST AESTHETIC POWERHOUSE TO JOIN ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS

Leading Practice In The Empire State Elevates Patient Centric Approach

ROCKLAND, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) proudly announces its newest strategic investment with Advanced Plastic Surgery Center , led by the world-renowned double-board certified plastic surgeon Michael Fiorillo, MD.

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (PRNewswire)

"Advanced Medaesthetic Partners warmly welcomes Advanced Plastic Surgery Center and Dr. Fiorillo to the AMP family," says Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Dr. Fiorillo is an esteemed plastic surgery authority with 25 years of experience. We are elated to grow with such a distinguished practice."

"I have had the honor of treating thousands of patients in New York and New Jersey since 1998," states Dr. Fiorillo. "Every case is unique and every outcome matters. My mission is to be part of a team that takes aesthetic medicine to another level. Partnering with AMP delivers a future growth platform with a powerful team that will scale our learnings and competencies, helping even more people feel and look their best."

Advanced Plastic Surgery Center treats patients with the most sophisticated technology at its two New York City area locations. Dr. Fiorillo is a sought after media contributor and regularly called upon as a complex revision surgery expert.

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Fiorillo to our family of aesthetic powerhouses," states Drew Fine, AMP Chief Commercial Officer. "Patients turn to him for his expertise and results with breast augmentation and body sculpting; he will be an invaluable partner. We look forward to growing with The Advanced Plastic Surgery Center and serving even more happy patients."

Advanced Plastic Surgery Center is the most recent aesthetic practice to join AMP's rapidly growing family. Wth this addition, AMP continues to be the premier platform for aesthetics practice owners looking to grow to the next level.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. www.weramp.com

ADVANCED PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER

Dr. Fiorillo's Advanced Plastic Surgery Center consists of his accredited surgery center and two MedSpas with a variety of top of the line aesthetic services. in two locations in New York and New Jersey servicing thousands of patients since 1998 In 2004, Dr. Fiorillo opened a surgical facility with an operating room and MedSpa. He is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital (NY) and Hackensack University Medical Center (NJ).. www.drfiorillo.com

ABOUT MICHAEL FIORILLO, MD

Michael A. Fiorillo, MD, is an ASPS Member plastic surgeon who is board certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery® and trained specifically in plastic surgery. Dr. Fiorillo graduated at the very top of his class at Chicago Medical School followed by completing five years of general surgery at Staten Island University Hospital. Dr. Fiorillo concluded his training with a fellowship in plastic surgery at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ). Dr. Fiorillo was elected President of the Rockland County Medical Society from May 2005-May 2007 and is the proud recipient of the prestigious Castle Connolly Top Doctors award in 2020.

