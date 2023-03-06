Blackbaud Releases SKY APIs® for Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru®

Industry-Standard REST APIs Will Enable Customers and Partners to Rapidly Develop Robust, Reliable Applications and Extensions, Amplifying the Power of Blackbaud Solutions

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has announced the general availability of SKY API® endpoints for Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru® that will make it easier for customers to further expand and extend the capabilities of these solutions to meet their fundraising and constituent engagement goals—and to ultimately drive better outcomes and achieve their missions.

"The inclusion of SKY APIs empowers our partners to rapidly create new integrations, benefit from a standard deployment model, and offers customers new alternatives to address their unique needs and transform business processes," said David Marcucci, director, product management, Blackbaud. "One of our goals has been to bring Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru more closely into the SKY ecosystem to enable customers to more fully leverage the core platform benefits of SKY, and this launch is our first step."

Accelerating Growth of the Blackbaud Marketplace

Blackbaud's growing network of third-party development partners use SKY APIs to quickly build and connect applications for the Blackbaud Marketplace. In turn, Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru customers will be able to leverage applications in the Marketplace to seamlessly integrate with complementary point solutions that meet their specific use cases and needs.

As part of the rollout, Blackbaud worked closely with partners in a client technical preview to test and optimize endpoints. "The Blackbaud CRM SKY API release has been seamless, and our development team was able to quickly adopt this new framework to drive matching gift software innovation," said Adam Weinger, president of Double the Donation, a Blackbaud Partner. "This integration enhancement will enable our clients to easily activate our solution and begin driving matching gift funding automation from donors without extra operational lift."

Enabling Customers to Take Full Advantage of the Microsoft Power Platform

Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru customers can use SKY API templates and connectors to harness the low-code automation and application development capabilities of Microsoft Power Automate and Microsoft Power Apps.

Leveraging the Power of the Blackbaud SKY Developer Community

Customers and partners can speed development by deploying updates and enhancements that come with the SKY Developer Portal, accessing a dedicated SKY API support team, and utilizing the help, stories and learning opportunities that come from being part of an 8,000-member-strong SKY API developer community.

Availability

The initial set of SKY APIs are now available for all hosted Blackbaud CRM customers as part of the recent release of Service Pack 33. Blackbaud Altru customers will be able to access SKY APIs later this spring. On-premises Blackbaud CRM customers are expected to have access to SKY APIs later in 2023.

For information on feature availability for additional customer groups, attend the next Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, April 25 - 27. Registration will open in late March.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

