LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium concert streaming platform Veeps has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the world's most innovative companies for 2023. Fast Company states that this year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow and that these companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

Fast Company names live concert streaming platform Veeps to its annual list of the world's most innovative companies

"We push our technology hard so that artists not only have the space to innovate, create, and connect with their fans now, regardless of location or their ability to attend in-person shows, but also for the future where we believe streaming will be a part of every live event. As we already see streaming becoming a part of every artist's touring strategy, it's essential that the tech delivers and there's a platform for artists to rely on. We're proud to have Fast Company recognize our efforts to set the bar high," said Joel Madden, CEO and Founder of Veeps.

In 2022 Veeps helped bring over 40 shows a month to life for artists and fans in over 180 countries, making it one of the highest velocity venues in the world. The company became the first concert streaming platform to offer viewers a cinematic experience through 4K and Dolby Atmos, as well as releasing an unrivaled suite of native apps across iOS, Android, Roku and Apple TV.

With a commitment to provide low-cost and easy solutions for artists at all stages of their careers, Veeps and Live Nation have made an extensive effort to wire some of the nation's top venues, turning these tour stops into a turnkey and low-effort way for venues and artists to reach larger audiences and allowing fans to participate in tours they may never have been able to.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is one of Fast Company's most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

ABOUT VEEPS: Veeps is the market leader in premium concert streaming, providing fans around the world with access to live and on-demand shows from popular artists and iconic venues. Launched in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, the platform has seen over one million fans watch live performances from over 2,000 artists on the platform. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). For more information, visit veeps.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY: Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

