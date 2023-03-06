Maverick Transportation Joins Forces with Platform Science to Deliver Enhanced Driver Experience, Boost Efficiency

Platform Science's innovative technology to be deployed in Maverick's entire fleet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Transportation, an industry-leading provider of transportation and logistics services, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a new collaboration to bring Platform Science's technology to Maverick Transportation's fleet. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

(PRNewswire)

Maverick Transportation, which operates a fleet of approximately 1,600 units primarily east of the Rockies and also in Canada and Mexico, is deploying many of the driver-centric apps that Platform Science offers through their suite of fleet management solutions. Further, the open platform will enable Maverick to expand the use of their Drive Maverick web app.

"For over 40 years Maverick Transportation has established themselves as a nationwide leader in hauling complex loads," said Jack Kennedy, CEO and co-founder of Platform Science. "Moreover, they have done so with a commitment to safety, innovation and most importantly their people. We are proud to collaborate with their team to bring groundbreaking connected vehicle technology to their fleet, improve the work lives of their team members, and help them continue to raise the bar of excellence."

"Platform Science's customer-focused approach aligns perfectly with Maverick's core values and we look for that in our vendor partners," said Mark Gann, Vice President of Information Technology at Maverick Transportation. "We are constantly evaluating technology to help improve our drivers' lives, safety, and unbeatable customer service. We're very excited to have Platform Science as a vendor partner to help us be successful in achieving these goals."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About Maverick Transportation

Founded in 1980, based in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and operating over 1,600 units, Maverick provides OTR and Dedicated services to the flatbed, glass and specialized transportation markets throughout North America. To learn more about Maverick Transportation visit www.maverickusa.com .

Platform Science Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platform Science; Maverick Transportation