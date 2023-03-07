Capsida Biotherapeutics Appoints Susan Catalano, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

Industry veteran added to complement co-founders Nicholas Flytzanis, Ph.D. and Nick Goeden , Ph.D., to build on Company's excellence in next-generation gene therapy science and bolster efforts to advance novel platform to patients

Flytzanis will continue to lead research and platform innovation as Chief Research and Innovation Officer and Goeden will continue to lead technology development as Chief Technology Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. ("Capsida") today announced the appointment of Susan Catalano, Ph.D., as the company's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Catalano will continue to build on Capsida's foundation of excellence in next-generation gene therapy science together with co-founders Nicholas Flytzanis, Ph.D. and Nick Goeden, Ph.D., to advance the Company's pipeline into the clinic.

"Capsida is at a pivotal phase in its evolution," said Peter Anastasiou, Capsida's Chief Executive Officer. "Susan's industry expertise and experience advancing new medicines into the clinic will help us actualize the potential of our next-generation gene therapy platform.

"Capsida's science is focused on overcoming many of the challenges with first-generation gene therapies, by improving effectiveness and safety. This represents a unique opportunity for us to bring life-changing and potentially life-saving, new therapies to patients," said Dr. Catalano, who will join Capsida's leadership team and oversee all aspects of the Company's scientific strategy from early discovery through to entering the clinic. "I am honored to join this team and work closely with the Company's founders so we can bring these much-needed medicines to patients."

Dr. Catalano brings more than two decades of experience leading discovery, translational science and clinical functions to bring multiple therapies in neurological and oncology indications to the clinic. She joins Capsida from CODA Biotherapeutics where she was CSO. Prior to that Dr. Catalano was a member of the board of directors of Cognition Therapeutics, CSO and co-founder of the company, and architect of its discovery, preclinical, and clinical science. The company made substantial progress under her leadership, advancing from an idea through IND filing and a full Phase 2 clinical program to an initial public offering in October 2021. Previously she held scientific leadership positions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and Roche Palo Alto. Dr. Catalano has authored numerous publications and patents and served as principal investigator of several National Institutes of Health (NIH) preclinical and clinical grant awards totaling more than $120 million. At the national level, she serves on the External Advisory Board for several National Institutes of Health (NIH) clinical initiatives, various NIH review panels in the areas of drug discovery and clinical development for neurodegenerative diseases, and peer-reviewed scientific journal editorial boards. Dr. Catalano is a recipient of several national recognitions, including the 2022 Pittsburgh Venture Capital Association Outstanding Entrepreneur, the 2022 Carnegie Science Center Entrepreneur, and the 2015 EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women awards. She also holds an adjunct appointment at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She received a Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of California (UC), Irvine, with postdoctoral training at UC Berkeley and Caltech, and her B.A. from Barnard College.

Bringing Founders' Innovation to Life

Capsida co-founder Nicholas Flytzanis, Ph.D., will continue to lead the Company's research and platform innovation efforts as Chief Research and Innovation Officer. Co-founder Nick Goeden, Ph.D., will continue to lead Capsida's technology development efforts and serve as the research lead for partnerships as Chief Technology Officer.

"We are excited to work with Susan. Together, we are creating a powerful combination of excellence in gene therapy science, industry experience, translational expertise, and disease biology, to turn our science into reality," said Drs. Flytzanis and Goeden. "This will allow us to accelerate the achievement of our purpose to unlock the full potential of gene therapy for all."

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is a fully integrated next-generation gene therapy platform company. Capsida's approach unlocks the potential to treat both rare and common diseases across all ages. We create customized therapies that selectively target specific organ systems and simultaneously limit exposure to non-targeted organs. The company has wholly owned programs in central nervous system (CNS) and strategic collaborations with AbbVie (CNS and eye care), Lilly (CNS), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CNS), providing independent validation of Capsida's capabilities. Capsida is backed by Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners. Its platform originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at the California Institute of Technology. Visit us at www.capsida.com to learn more.

