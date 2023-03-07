Kyowa Kirin Announces Acceptance for Presentation of Two Posters at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting 2023

TOKYO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151) today announced that data from the Phase 2b study of rocatinlimab (AMG 451/KHK4083), an investigational product in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2023 Annual Meeting to be held in New Orleans from March 17-21, 2023.

Kyowa Kirin logo (PRNewsfoto/Kyowa Kirin) (PRNewswire)

Atopic Dermatitis (AD), a chronic, heterogeneous, inflammatory disease characterized by skin redness, pruritus, and pain, is driven by skin barrier disruption and T cell-dependent inflammatory pathways; the relative contribution of different inflammatory pathways in driving disease can vary across populations and within individuals over time.

Often beginning in childhood, AD affects 15-20% of children and up to 10% of adults, making it the 15th most common nonfatal disease. AD is prevalent in countries globally, with approximately 1 in 3 people with AD worldwide classifying their disease as moderate-to-severe. While there are available therapies there remains a need for a novel, highly efficacious, well-tolerated therapeutic option that can deliver durable benefits across a heterogeneous AD patient population.

Poster Title: Rocatinlimab demonstrates a significant reduction in IgE concentrations in addition to clinical efficacy measures in patients with moderate–severe atopic dermatitis (msAD) in a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial

Author: Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD., Camilla Chong, MD, DipPM, MFPM,

Ehsanollah Esfandiari, MD, PhD.

Date: Friday, March 17th 2:55 PM CDT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (Level 1, Hall E, Poster Center 2)

Poster Title: Rocatinlimab demonstrates improvements in patient-reported outcomes in adult patients with moderate–severe atopic dermatitis in a Phase 2 trial

Author: Eric Simpson, MD, MCR, Angela Williams, PhD., Camilla Chong, MD, DipPM, MFPM,

Ehsanollah Esfandiari, MD, PhD.

Date: Friday, March 17th 2:05 PM CDT

Location:- Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (Level 1, Hall E, Poster Center 2)

About rocatinlimab

Rocatinlimab (AMG 451/KHK4083) an investigational product is a potential first-in-class anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody that inhibits and reduces the number of OX40+ pathogenic T cells responsible for driving systemic and local AD inflammatory responses.

It has been reported that effector T cells expressing OX40 are present in the lesions of patients with atopic dermatitis and are critical in the disease pathophysiology.

The initial antibody was discovered in collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

Amgen and Kyowa Kirin Collaboration

On June 1, 2021, Kyowa Kirin and Amgen entered into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize rocatinlimab. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization for KHK4083/AMG 451 for all markets globally, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights. If approved, the companies will co-promote the asset in the United States and Kyowa Kirin has opt-in rights to co-promote in certain other markets including Europe and Asia.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company with a more than 70-year heritage, we apply cutting-edge science including expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy and Neurology. Across our four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International – we focus on our purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork/Wa, innovation, and integrity. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyowa Kirin