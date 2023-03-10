Boxabl sees significant cost reductions in its manufacturing process, making the dream of affordable home ownership for all closer to reality.

Boxabl sees significant cost reductions in its manufacturing process, making the dream of affordable home ownership for all closer to reality.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to increased efficiency in patented and proprietary manufacturing, Boxabl continues to reduce its direct labor and materials cost moving closer to its goal of making affordable homeownership accessible for everyone worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

Boxabl continues to reduce its direct labor and materials cost moving closer to its goal of making affordable homeowners

"This is a major milestone for Boxabl in our goal of bringing home ownership available to all," says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "2022 showed a reduction in direct labor cost by 32% and materials cost by 24%."

On a personal note, says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder, "the fact that I am able to be a part of a product that has so many people cheering us on, and will make such a difference in so many lives makes all the hard work with it.

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from traditional modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer requiring the use of expensive and wide load permits. With the current list of 160,000 people interested in our Casita, Boxabl is planning to continue its expansion in N. Las Vegas with the aim of building a third "Boxzilla" factory.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boxabl