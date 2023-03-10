Joseph "Joe" T. Rouzan III Announces Retirement from Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After six (6) years, VSEDC President and CEO, Joe Rouzan III, is retiring and making way for new leadership.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewswire)

Under Joe's tenure, VSEDC has grown exponentially, evolving and expanding to meet the ever-changing needs for economic and small business development solutions in South Los Angeles while increasing funding to these organizations significantly. Joe has created long-term partnerships with Federal, State, County and City Government agencies and major corporations, such as Best Buy, Annenberg, Weingart and 23 Banking Institutions.

Prior to joining VSEDC, Joe held the position of Director for the City of Los Angeles Business Source Program, overseeing 9 Business Source Centers throughout Los Angeles with oversight of a $4.5M annual budget. Joe has a combined 29 years of service which includes 13 with the Economic and Workforce Development Department and 16 with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Executive Board has secured the services of an executive search firm to lead the recruiting process and is considering both internal and external candidates.

"We appreciate all that Joe has done to bring the organization to where it is today." Kecia Washington, Board Chair.

"I have been privileged to serve in the footsteps of my predecessor, Marva Smith Battle-Bey. Her spirit lives within the staff, which has grown from 9 to 33 over the last five years. I'll end by not saying goodbye, but rather see you tomorrow. There is so much more to be done!"

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation