Replicate Bioscience Shares New Preclinical srRNA Data at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

Poster presentations provide data on Replicate's lead immuno-oncology candidate, RBI-1000, in targeting acquired resistance mutations and on another proof-of-concept study demonstrating the potential of Replicate's novel srRNA technology for protein drug replacement

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, a company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida. Both abstracts are available at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/.

Replicate Bioscience (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to sharing preclinical results with the AACR community demonstrating the potential of our srRNA technology platform and lead oncology program to substantially improve tumor control in estrogen receptor expressing breast cancers," said Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Replicate and poster presenter. "These findings add to the growing body of evidence further supporting our next-generation srRNA technology for the control of treatment-resistant cancer, an approach that we anticipate will translate to address other tumors where acquired resistance mutations are a therapeutic challenge."

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Monday April 17

Title: A self-replicating RNA precision medicine approach to therapeutic protein delivery of narrow therapeutic index biomolecules

Summary: RBI-2000 is a novel srRNA encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle and encoding two distinct proteins on the same strand of RNA. This study evaluates RBI-2000 as a protein drug replacement proof-of-concept in an implanted MC38 murine tumor model and achieves tumor control at the lowest, single dose tested.

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Gene and Vector-based Therapy

Location and Time: Poster Section 16, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Poster Board Number: 3

Published Abstract Number: 2732

Wednesday April 19

Title: A self-replicating RNA precision medicine approach to overcoming resistance to endocrine therapy in ER+BC

Summary: RBI-1000 is a drug candidate using a novel type of self-replicating RNA (srRNA) to generate robust immunity directed against acquired resistance mutations that develop in ER+ breast cancer (ER+ BC) in response to endocrine therapy. In a mouse model expressing the targeted acquired resistance mutation, RBI-1000 primed polyfunctional CD4 and CD8 T cells, leading to tumor inhibition and improved survival.

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Mechanisms Mediated by Other Therapies

Location and Time: Poster Section 24, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Poster Board Number: 16

Published Abstract Number: 6403

About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience is amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology. srRNA's sustained protein production and orders-of-magnitude improved performance over linear mRNA will enable more treatment opportunities for more people. Differentiated by a team of srRNA experts, a customizable library of synthetic srRNA vectors, and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to finally expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, and more. Visit us at replicatebioscience.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Replicate Bioscience