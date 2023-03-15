NBA Superstar James Harden Announces New J-HARDEN Prosecco, Expanding Signature Wine Collection With Accolade Wines

NAPA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA superstar and cultural icon James Harden announces a Prosecco in collaboration with Accolade Wines and globally recognized wine brand J-Shed, as the hottest new offering in his signature wine collection J-HARDEN. The insanely vivid and impossible to ignore Prosecco features fresh hints of citrus, stone fruit and energetic bubbles. J-HARDEN's Extra Dry Prosecco DOC will be released starting this March, available at leading retailers across the U.S.

J-HARDEN now features three unique wines, including the new Italian Prosecco, California Cabernet Sauvignon and California Red Blend. The J-HARDEN label, which was unveiled August 2022, launched as an equity partnership centered around a mission to make quality wine more accessible to all consumers.

"This is an exciting time for wine and I love being a part of it. I've been eager to get my new Prosecco out there because I know people will love it," said Harden. "It's perfect to pop and party with for celebratory occasions – its energy and taste align perfectly with where we are trying to go with the J-HARDEN brand."

Harden's involvement with J-HARDEN spans all elements of the grape-to-glass process, as he offers inputs on the taste, look, and feel to ensure each bottle best represents his personality. The Prosecco follows the brand's tradition of bold, colorful bottle designs, curated to complement Harden's iconic fashion style.

"Like the J-HARDEN California Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend offerings, the Prosecco really distinguishes itself within the competitive landscape and disrupts the current Prosecco shelf lineup," said Enrique Morgan, managing director of the Americas at Accolade Wines. "Now more than ever, wine lovers are looking for brands that they can relate to and are culturally relevant. We are thrilled that our partnership with James celebrates a unique mission to make good wine accessible to everyone."

The suggested retail price is $16.99, and will be available at Vivino beginning March 15, and Total Wine & More beginning April 1. Full retailer availability can be found at j-hardenwines.com .

About Accolade Wines

Accolade Wines is a leading global wine company with famous wine brands loved around the world including Hardys, St Hallett, Grant Burge, Banrock Station, Croser, Houghton, House of Arras and many others.

Accolade is a fully integrated business, managing the entire supply chain from grape to glass. With more than 1,400 employees in over 40 continents around the world, Accolade delivers approximately 276 million liters of wine to 130 countries every year.

