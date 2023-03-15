Translucia Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind 'Multiverse Convergence' Solution; 'Metaverse Built for Good' to Reimagine The Future Of Human Experiences

Proprietary L2 blockchain LightLink Protocol enables interoperability of applications built on Ethereum and Polygon, making Web3 accessible to all

Representatives from Translucia Metaverse, T&B Media Global, MQDC Idyllias, Animoca Brands, Impact District, and Tonomus at the Translucia Metaverse launch in Bangkok, 14 March 2023

BANGKOK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Translucia Metaverse (Translucia), a joint venture between MQDC and T&B Media Global , two of Thailand's most eminent real estate and entertainment conglomerates, launched a 'Multiverse Convergence' solution, its proprietary LightLink Protocol (LightLink), today. LightLink is the world's first enterprise Layer-2 (L2) blockchain built to accelerate the entry of traditional businesses into Web3. By offering a low cost and easily accessible solution to third-party metaverses, LightLink enables enterprises to enter Web3 at scale.

Powering Metaverse Multiverse Convergence

Translucia is building critical infrastructure that will integrate third-party metaverse projects to enable interoperability, allowing for 'Multiverse Convergence' within popular Layer-1 (L1) blockchains.

Through LightLink, metaverses created and owned by different players can interoperate as well as integrate functionalities. This opens up new avenues for commerce and collaboration between metaverse owners, furthering innovation opportunities. Simultaneously, LightLink's 'Multiverse Convergence' solution addresses the endemic fragmentation of the current Web3 ecosystem, allowing end-users to seamlessly connect across the 'Internet Multiverse'.

Teleporting Legacy Enterprises onto Web3

A world first, LightLink's enterprise mode removes the complexity and necessity of acquiring the L1 blockchain's native token and reduces the onboarding fees required for businesses to leverage Distributed Ledger Technology. LightLink guarantees a pre-ordained throughput across its ecosystem, ensuring stable gas fees and consistent performance.

Existing L1 blockchains have built-in decentralization and security mechanisms that generate higher transaction gas fees in tandem with market demand. As such, gas fees can increase manifold when users compete for finite resources.

Anchored on Ethereum, the LightLink Protocol leverages Ethereum's security features while ensuring predictability and stability in gas fees. In enterprise mode, LightLink users can interact with blockchains speedily, more efficiently, and at lower costs without compromising safety.

Mr. Athid Nanthawaroon, Executive Director, Translucia Company Limited, said, "Translucia is the 'Metaverse Accelerator' that the world needs as we move towards a new Internet era. The present metaverse remains both abstract and fragmented; inaccessible to most legacy businesses let alone the average user."

"Translucia will integrate various Web3 ecosystems into a single 'Multiverse' that helps metaverse players unify their technologies, workflow, and user experience within one standardized platform. This collaborative intra-industry approach will not only accelerate humanity's transition into hybrid reality, but create a more accessible and inclusive Web3 for everyone," said Mr. Athid.

LightLink is currently designed for Ethereum and Polygon and is set to enable interoperability with other prominent blockchains in the near future.

'Metaverse Built for Good': A Global Collaborative Effort

Translucia Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Multiverse Convergence’ Solution; ‘Metaverse Built for Good’ to Reimagine The Future Of Human Experiences (PRNewswire)

Translucia will tap into T&B's significant Business-to-Consumer credentials and extensive Intellectual Property portfolio of movies, television series, animations, and media personalities to support business partners in the development of immersive User Experience for their respective metaverse projects. Translucia will also co-create the foundation and functionalities of these metaverses, from infrastructure building to economics design and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global, Founder of Translucia, said, "Translucia was founded with the vision to empower people who aspire to be happy. Through our 'Metaverse Built for Good,' we aim to balance the social, economic and environmental needs of the world. The fully realized Translucia Metaverse will be an engine that drives goodness and wellness into a holistic form of prosperity and happiness."

"Web3 advancements can bridge the digital divide and address inequality. Industry collaboration is essential to this goal. We have laid the groundwork for a scalable metaverse platform and invite Web3 architects and traditional businesses to join us in co-creating an interconnected metaverse ecosystem that spans across partners and networks," said Dr. Jwanwat.

Translucia will continue to advance various global partnerships, including:

Tonomus , a leading technology enterprise powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies; , a leading technology enterprise powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies;

Impact District , a Web3 enabler of meaningful experiences and opportunities through impact-driven organizations; , a Web3 enabler of meaningful experiences and opportunities through impact-driven organizations;

Band Protocol , a blockchain-agnostic decentralized oracle platform that connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts; , a blockchain-agnostic decentralized oracle platform that connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts;

Animoca Brands , a world renowned blockchain company based in Hong Kong , focused on building the Web3 digital assets ecosystem via its operations and investments. , a world renowned blockchain company based in, focused on building the Web3 digital assets ecosystem via its operations and investments.

More details will be provided at a later date.

About LightLink Protocol

LightLink is a high-performance, secure, and scalable network, built on Ethereum. The network leverages the power of layer 2 scaling solutions to provide fast and low-cost transactions. Built to onboard new users, LightLink supports both enterprise mode and standard transacting, unlocking the power of gasless execution with optionality to pay fees in either ETH or its native token, LL. Combined with LightLink's highly composable nature, these features render the network suitable for a wide range of applications, including enterprise ecosystems, gaming and metaverse projects, ticketing, and identity management.

For more information, visit: https://lightlink.io/

About Translucia

Translucia is a metaverse platform developed by Translucia Co., a metaverse developer under T&B Media Global (Thailand). Translucia creates virtual worlds, tools and experiences that seamlessly blend real world experiences with a culture of positivity and happiness within a fully developed ecosystem that serves and integrates with other metaverses.

In March 2023, Translucia's first partner, MQDC, announced the unveiling of the MQDC Idyllias metaverse, which will be connected to Translucia. MQDC is one of Thailand's leading property developers and the MQDC Idyllias metaverse was developed in collaboration with Accenture Song.

For more information, visit: https://translucia.com

About T&B Media Global (Thailand)

T&B Media Global is the 'Home of Happy' where creativity and happiness meet. With storytellers and creatives led by Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, its Founder and CEO, T&B Media Global finances and curates exceptional and innovative content from around the world, drawing on a wide network of partners in Thailand and China, and a global network of creative talent. T&B Media Global strives to become a main proponent in spreading happiness around the world by investing in family-friendly content and groundbreaking technologies, while also supporting projects that contribute to the environment, children, and the benefit of all beings.

For more information, visit: https://www.tandbmediaglobal.com/

