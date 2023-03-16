Angel Yeast Showcases Latest Product Innovations at Food Ingredients China 2023

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, has come to Food Ingredients China 2023, Asia's premier trade show in the food additives and ingredients industry, to display its newest yeast innovations. Angel's latest offerings aim to unlock the potential of yeast and biotech in food production and empower food producers in capturing the growing market.

Angel Yeast Extract Technology Takes Ready-Made Delicacies to the Next Level

The latest report from Innova Market Insights highlights that, after the pandemic, over half of shoppers prioritize the flavor, taste, and health of their food when restocking their grocery supplies in China. Accompanying this trend has come the rise of ready-made Chinese food; with prepackaged dishes that streamline the complex cooking procedures while still allowing consumers to enjoy the flavor-rich dishes.

Taking advantage of this trend, Angel is pioneering food flavor-enhancing technology to develop yeast extracts that can boost the taste profile of compound seasonings and condiments. Harnessing the taste-giving property of yeast extracts, Angel has created a wide variety of solutions to ready-made foods that bring them richer and fuller flavor. One of signature products brought to the show is Angeoboost, a potent umami yeast extract that is naturally rich in nucleotides, which offers a strong Xian/Umami flavor of food products. For Chinese tastebuds, Angel introduced the compound seasoning solution fine-tuned for traditional Chinese dishes.

Upgrade Bakery Receipts with Yeast Plus

The report indicates that young people are taking the lead in flavor innovation, while the elder generation lean towards cost-effectiveness, naturalness, and health benefits. So food producers need to think about how to offer a diverse range of products that cater to customers' priorities. For this reason, Angel together with Novozymes introduced the Yeast Plus series, which is compounded with a variety of biological enzyme preparations, to improve the success rate of fermentation and make the dough kneading more labor-saving.

President and CEO of Novozymes Ester Baiget (sixth from the left), Regional President of Novozymes APAC Lensey Chen (seventh from the left), and Angel Yeast Vice President Wang Xishan (fourth from left) celebrated the launch of Yeast Plus, alongside company employees. (PRNewswire)

A Healthier Solution to Improve the Taste and Texture of Lamian Noodle

The famous Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup (Lanzhou Lamian) is a must-try delicacy for tourists. In the past, a type of ash called Penghui was commonly used to give the dough a chewy and delicious taste for the noodle. The ingredient was later replaced by cheaper and more readily available chemical additives, but they emit a pungent odor during kneading and pose a risk to hands.

To address these issues, Angel has developed a new bioenzyme-based food ingredient that serves as a substitute for the traditional additives for Lamian dough making, mitigating potential hazards during the food production process. This innovation works to minimize heat generated during dough kneading and eliminate unwanted smells. Meanwhile, the new ingredient prolongs the dough's freezer storage time while maintaining its chewy texture and wheat aroma.

Angel's Yeast Proteins Empower Food Producers for Innovation

According to Innova Market Insights, in 2022, the vagan and plant-based food new products developement experienced a whopping 140% year-on-year growth, signaling the coming of an expanding market of food production. This trend has evolved into a broad market of unique and novel products. To empower food producers to capture the growing market, Angel has also showcased its yeast-based proteins and fermentation innovations to help them develop more nutritious and flavorful products.

Angeopro yeast protein is an excellent meat substitute, providing nine essential amino acids that the human body requires. Rich in high-quality microbial protein as well as branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), the product is a delicious and nutritious option for those seeking a sustainable and healthy protein source. The Annzyme® oat milk enzymatic solution improves the solubility of oat protein to deliver a smoother texture. Its unique formula makes oat milk taste fresher and sweeter, improving the overall flavor profile while retaining its natural aroma.

For the innovation in lactic acid bacteria fermentation

Angel presented the Fermentation Nutrients FM503 and plant peptone FP502. Certified by SC, KOSHER, and HALAL, the two products boast a high survival rate after freeze-drying and long shelf life, as well as the ability to deliver strong fermentation activity. Angel Plant Peptone FP503 is a stable solution to increase lactic acid bacteria production.

