CD&R Appoints Former Ball Corporation Chairman and CEO John Hayes as Operating Advisor

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or "the Firm") today announced the appointment of John Hayes, former Chairman and CEO of Ball Corporation, as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds with a focus across the industrials sector.

Mr. Hayes brings nearly 25 years of experience and global perspective as a senior executive and leader in the industrials space. He joined Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), a supplier of aluminum packaging solutions as well as aerospace and other technologies and services, in 1999 and served in several leadership positions before assuming the role of CEO in 2011 and Chairman and CEO in 2013. Mr. Hayes was instrumental in advancing the company's strategy and vision and establishing Ball Corporation as a recognized industry leader. Under his leadership, Ball Corporation achieved strong financial, operational and cultural performance, generating approximately $15 billion in annual revenues and increasing the company's market capitalization from approximately $5 billion to nearly $30 billion during his tenure as CEO. Mr. Hayes also led the company's acquisition of Rexam Plc for $8.5 billion in 2016, successfully integrating Rexam's operations and global footprint, and overseeing the combined company's leading sustainability programs.

As an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds, Mr. Hayes will support CD&R's investment teams and the management teams of the funds' portfolio companies, while leveraging his vast sector expertise and decades of leadership experience to promote strategic and operational initiatives across these businesses.

"John has demonstrated a track record of driving growth and operational excellence, as well as a focus on team-building and culture, that we believe will be valuable to CD&R funds," said CD&R CEO Nate Sleeper. "We believe that our investments, portfolio companies and management teams will benefit from these capabilities."

"CD&R has long been recognized for building and growing sustainable businesses," said Mr. Hayes. "I look forward to working with the talented CD&R team to strengthen the Firm's presence, establish trusted partnerships and deliver value to the CD&R funds and their portfolio companies."

Mr. Hayes began his career in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers. He led corporate planning and development, corporate strategy, marketing and new product development at Ball Corporation and prior to assuming the role of Chairman and CEO of Ball Corporation, he was President and Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and President of Ball Packaging Europe.

Mr. Hayes holds a B.A. in English and Economics from Colgate University. He was awarded an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategy from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, where he was named the Ira J. Harris scholar in finance. Mr. Hayes currently serves on the Board of Directors at Kohler Co. and the Holderness School. He previously served on the board of Colgate University and the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado as well as numerous philanthropic and not-for-profit entities focused on access and opportunity for under-resourced individuals.

