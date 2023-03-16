Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Full-year Results Impacted by Lower Demand for COVID-19 Testing

Announced Initiation of Clinical Evaluations for Co-Dx PCR Home™ Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results:

Revenue of $34.2 million , down from $97.9 million during the prior year primarily due to lower global demand for the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 tests

Gross profit of $28.7 million , representing 84.0% of consolidated revenu

Operating loss of $27.0 million compared to operating income of $46.1 million a year ago, due to lower revenue, goodwill impairment charges, and continued investments into research and development for the Co-Dx PCR Home Platform

Net loss of $14.2 million , compared to net income of $36.7 million in the prior year, representing loss of $0.45 per fully diluted share, compared to $1.23 in 2021

Adjusted net income, net of goodwill impairment charges, of $1.2 million , compared to adjusted net income of $36.7 million in the prior year, representing adjusted income of $0.04 per fully diluted share, compared to $1.23 in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.1 million

Repurchased 3.9 million shares of common stock at an average price of $3.66 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $14.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $81.3 million as of December 31, 2022

Cash flow from operations of $6.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, said, "The impact of COVID-19 on society decreased considerably during the second half of the year, and resulted in lower demand for high-throughput testing at the centralized lab level. While our overall financial performance has been impacted by these trends, we are pleased with the progress we made against our strategic priorities which support our Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform as we continue to see an emphasis on diagnostics shifting out of the centralized lab settings and towards at-home and point-of-care (POC). The commencement of clinical evaluations announced in February of this year marks an important step toward detection of infectious diseases in at-home and POC settings, with anticipated multiplex panels to follow."

Mr. Egan continued, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing the clinical evaluations for our Co-Dx PCR Home platform, including the clinical trials themselves and the analytical studies required to support regulatory submissions. Our mission of creating a new standard for real-time PCR at-home and POC technology continues to be validated. We firmly believe our patented Co-Primers™ technology and patent-pending design of the new Co-Dx PCR Home platform extend our capabilities, aspirations, and potential far beyond COVID-19, and we continue our focus on managing the business and being deliberate in our actions."

Full Year 2022 and Recent Business Highlights:

Expanded the OEM agreement with Bio Molecular Systems for the Co-Dx Box™ magnetic induction PCR cycler to encompass 193 countries worldwide

Designed and verified two testing products for mpox in response to urgent global health concern generated by that virus

Received clearance from Indian regulators for JV CoSara hepatitis B and hepatitis C viral load tests, as well as a high-risk HPV multiplex test

Authorized a $30.0 million share repurchase program

Recently initiated clinical evaluations for Co-Dx PCR Home platform and initial COVID-19 test

Completed strategic additions to the Scientific Advisory Board appointing Carl Wittwer , M.D., Ph.D. as Chairman, as well as Karen C. Carroll , M.D, Noriko Kusukawa , Ph.D., and Anne Wyllie , Ph.D.

Conference Call and Webcast

Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 844-481-2661 (domestic) or 412-317-0652 (international)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website: https://codiagnostics.com

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, and one-time transaction related costs. Additionally, this press release contains adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding goodwill impairment charges. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Reconciliation tables of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) are included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) that we continue to see an emphasis on diagnostics shifting out of the centralized lab settings and towards at-home and point-of-care settings, (ii)anticipated development of multiplex panels, and (iii) that we will successfully complete the clinical trials required to support regulatory submissions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,973,803



$ 88,607,234

Marketable investment securities



58,289,066





1,255,266

Accounts receivable, net



3,453,723





20,839,182

Inventory



5,310,473





2,004,169

Income taxes receivable



1,870,419





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



761,186





2,338,444

Note receivable



75,000





75,000

Total current assets



92,733,670





115,119,295

Property and equipment, net



2,539,483





1,933,216

Operating lease right-of-use asset



372,115





-

Goodwill



-





14,706,818

Intangible assets, net



26,768,333





27,195,000

Investment in joint venture



672,679





1,004,953

Note receivable



-





75,000

Total assets

$ 123,086,280



$ 160,034,282

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 952,297



$ 607,506

Accrued expenses, current



934,447





3,859,652

Operating lease liability, current



297,209





-

Contingent consideration liabilities, current



1,689,471





5,767,304

Income taxes payable



-





2,213,088

Deferred revenue



-





150,000

Total current liabilities



3,873,424





12,597,550

Long-term liabilities















Income taxes payable



1,181,284





1,067,853

Deferred tax liability



2,417,987





7,228,444

Operating lease liability



50,708





-

Contingent consideration liabilities



1,042,885





4,665,337

Total long-term liabilities



4,692,864





12,961,634

Total liabilities



8,566,288





25,559,184

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,754,265 shares issued and 30,872,607 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 33,819,862 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021



34,754





33,820

Treasury stock, at cost; 3,881,658 and 0 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



(14,211,866)





-

Additional paid-in capital



88,472,934





80,271,999

Accumulated other comprehensive income



293,140





-

Accumulated earnings



39,931,030





54,169,279

Total stockholders' equity



114,519,992





134,475,098

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 123,086,280



$ 160,034,282



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





Years Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Revenue

$ 34,218,209



$ 97,885,603

Cost of revenue



5,481,092





11,574,944

Gross profit



28,737,117





86,310,659

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



7,344,628





13,397,813

General and administrative



14,262,963





11,550,615

Research and development



17,438,098





14,961,916

Depreciation and amortization



1,282,718





335,363

Goodwill impairment charges



15,388,546





-

Total operating expenses



55,716,953





40,245,707

Income (loss) from operations





(26,979,836)





46,064,952

Other income (expense)















Interest income



704,044





45,631

Loss on disposition of assets



(138,117)





(44,355)

Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



7,899,644





-

Loss on equity method investment in joint venture



(332,969)





(430,433)

Total other income (expense)



8,132,602





(429,157)

Income (loss) before income taxes



(18,847,234)





45,635,795

Income tax provision (benefit)



(4,608,985)





8,977,231

Net income (loss)

$ (14,238,249)



$ 36,658,564

Other comprehensive income















Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax

$ 293,140



$ -

Total other comprehensive income

$ 293,140



$ -

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (13,945,109)



$ 36,658,564



















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$ (0.45)



$ 1.27

Diluted

$ (0.45)



$ 1.23

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



31,479,028





28,874,555

Diluted



31,479,028





29,903,686



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:





Years Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ (14,238,249)



$ 36,658,564

Interest income



(704,044)





(45,631)

Depreciation and amortization



1,282,718





335,363

Transaction costs



139,342





151,305

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(7,899,644)





-

Stock-based compensation expense



7,543,223





5,509,404

Income tax provision



(4,608,985)





8,977,231

Goodwill impairment charges



15,388,546





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (3,097,093)



$ 51,586,236



Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss):





Years Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ (14,238,249)



$ 36,658,564

Goodwill impairment charges



15,388,546





-

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 1,150,297



$ 36,658,564







