LeapPoint Named to Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 List

RESTON, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapPoint, a leading digital advisory firm, today announced that it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2023. This marks the sixth consecutive year that LeapPoint has received this honor from Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top consulting firms again this year," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and creating an environment where our employees can thrive."

LeapPoint has been delivering innovative services and solutions for over 15 years with a focus on helping clients achieve superior business results through the company's proven Connected Work® framework that takes a holistic approach to integrating people, processes, and technology. The company has grown exponentially since its inception and now serves Fortune 500 clients on a global scale.

LeapPoint's success lies in its unique approach to problem solving. The firm combines deep domain knowledge with an agile methodology that enables them to quickly respond to changing market conditions and customer needs. This approach also allows the company's experienced consultants to develop tailored solutions that maximize efficiency and drive growth for their clients.

"We are committed to helping organizations succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape," said DeBenedetto. "We take the time to get to know each individual client and think holistically about technology and processes to ensure long-term success."

As a result of its achievements, LeapPoint has received numerous awards in recent years including being named on Vault's Consulting 50 Rankings for 2023, number 19 on the Best Boutique Consulting Firms list, and 2021 Partner of the Year by both Adobe Workfront and Seismic.

America's Best Management Consulting Firms is comprised of the best consultancies based on the results of an online, two-step methodology, including:

Expert surveys requested of more than 10,000 partners or executives across 16 industries and 16 functional areas, and over 1,200 client surveys.

The top 199 of the most recommended management consulting firms sorted into three different start classes, based on the data derived from the two surveys.

More information and the full list of rankings can be found on the Forbes website.

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations connect their people, processes, and technology to improve orchestration across the entire marketing lifecycle. As an Adobe Gold Solution partner, LeapPoint consultants have delivered more than 300,000 hours of technology implementations and integrations and actively support dozens of Fortune 100 clients. To learn more, visit www.leappoint.com.

