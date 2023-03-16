Mazda Begins Exports of U.S.-Assembled CX-50 to Mexico

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), announced it has begun to export its U.S.-assembled CX-50 crossover to Mexico. The CX-50 is assembled at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) in Huntsville, AL.

2023 Mazda CX-50 (PRNewswire)

Mazda and Toyota invested $2.3 billion for the joint venture plant, which will have the capacity to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles and employ up to 4,000 team members. An additional 2,000 Team One* members will be employed by MTM supplier partners. MTM started production of the all-new Mazda CX-50 in January of this year.

This year, Mazda celebrates 18 years of operation in Mexico, which has become an important market for Mazda Corporation as well as Mazda North America. Mazda de Mexico is thrilled to bring the Mazda CX-50 to its customers who enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle and who want to have the best of best of both worlds driving in the city and off-road.

"We are eager for the arrival of Mazda CX-50 to Mexico. Customers had asked for it so, as always, we listened and integrated this exciting new product that gives a new face to Mazda, now much more robust but maintaining the sophistication of this seventh generation" said Miguel Barbeyto, president of Mazda de Mexico. "Mazda CX-50 arrives not only to complement our product lineup, but also to reinforce the idea that in Mazda we always want to give options to all our customers, under the best quality standards.

The CX-50 is also exported to Canada and Colombia.

* Team ONE: It stands for On-site, Near-site, Everyone.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at insideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

