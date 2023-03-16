POWER RADIO NATION, OFFICIAL RADIO STATION BROADCASTING LIVE TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR - STATE FARM STADIUM GLENDALE, AZ

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official, Power Radio Nation will be broadcasting live from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ during Taylor Swift's The Eras concert.

Power Radio Nation is growing exponentially in 2023 and has no plans of letting up. It is already enlarging its reach with its active daily listeners. This station is currently streaming live on iHeart Radio, Pandora and TuneIn.

The all-new Power Radio Nation, Headquartered in New York City, features the hottest music and is quickly creating buzz in the music industry with many talk show personalities, DJ's and celebrities wanting to add their shows to the stations weekly roster.

Power Radio Nation currently has five streaming stations:

All-New Power Radio Nation: Is already breaking records and bringing an All-Star lineup to their programming. Uplift your day with the latest top-charting hits across various genres.

Power Gospel Nation: Feed your soul with top-charting Gospel hits.

Power HipHop Nation: Let the music move you as you connect with classic and current chart-topping HipHop hits

Power Jazz Nation: Feel good music delivering the hottest Jazz hits.

Power Indie Artist Radio Nation: New sounds from Indie Artists around the globe

What Power Radio Nation is Doing Now:

Already making an impact in the U.S., Power Radio Nation is quickly expanding into the U.K. market and has already secured an All-Star Lineup of programming. A highly anticipated new show that is quickly creating buzz includes "Class is In Session" hosted by motivational speaker and host Dannella Lane. Dannella Lane is an author, motivational and host of a daily live Instagram show called "Class is in Session" which has expanded on air and is now broadcast on Power Radio Nation. The show offers encouragement and truths based on biblical principles as well as Dannella's own personal testimonies. It can be heard every Monday from 8-9am PST on Power Radio Nation's "Power Gospel Nation".

Power Radio Nation is a multi-dimensional station for people from around the world. From entrepreneurs to independent artists to talk show personalities to real people who can enjoy the station's music while they learn from new upcoming shows. One show that is doing well is Entertainment and Media Mogul BMikeRob's "Let's Talk Music". "Let's Talk Music" is making great strides by educating artists on how to brand themselves, the importance of artist development and the tools needed (the do's and don'ts) in the music industry. Be sure to listen every Monday evening from 6-8pm PST.

What's Up Next:

Power Radio Nation is in negotiations to become the official radio partner for the upcoming Renaissance World Tour that is expected to be, by far, one of Beyonce's greatest tours of 2023!

With so many upcoming projects, celebrity interviews, giveaways, programming and more, be sure to visit www.powerradionation.com for updates and the latest news!

