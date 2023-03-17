Advanced Medaesthetic Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Destination Aesthetics

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP), a leading provider of medical aesthetic services, today announces its strategic investment in Destination Aesthetics™ (DA), Northern California's Premier Medical Spa.

"The Destination Aesthetics mission shares our vision of providing the highest quality medical aesthetics services to patients," said Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP. "The #DADifference delivers amazing outcomes from outstanding providers with a true five-star experience. They fit naturally as an AMP partner."

With a reputation as a leading aesthetics provider, DA has garnered five consecutive "Best Medical Spa" accolades from Sacramento Magazine, a prestigious publication in the area. This investment will empower DA to accelerate its growth plans and expand its service offerings across its five locations. The AMP operational support will empower DA to focus on what it does best – provide exceptional patient experiences.

Shawna Chrisman, DA CEO, expressed her excitement about partnering with AMP. "We are thrilled to partner with AMP, a company that has demonstrated they can help a practice like DA reach another level of excellence. The DA culture and the AMP culture are highly synergistic, and the combined organizations will lead the way in the US medaesthetics market as the largest and fastest-growing multi-brand practice platform," she said.

In addition to operational support, AMP is focused on investing in practices to drive exceptional patient outcomes. The backbone of this investment is industry-leading clinical training and education capabilities, best-in-class practice experience leadership and professional development capabilities.

"Shawna Chrisman has been an aesthetics leader in clinical training through her educator and advisor roles, as well as a passionate advocate for women's leadership," shared Drew Fine, Chief Commercial Officer at AMP. "Her recent appointment to the IFundWomen & Allergan Aesthetics advisory board exemplifies her expertise, and bringing such a dynamic leader into the AMP family shortly after International Women's Day is perfect timing."

About Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP)

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology, and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

About Destination Aesthetics (DA)

DA's mission is to deliver inspiration, empowerment, and beauty through aesthetic art, passion, and love. We hope to show you the #DAdifference! Visit www.destinationaesthetics.com to learn more about the multi-award-winning med spa.

