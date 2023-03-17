Fisher Investments Named to 2023 Great Workplaces List

Firm recognized as a certified Great Place to Work® for sixth consecutive year

CAMAS, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, earned Great Place to Work® Certification in 2023 for the sixth consecutive year. Great Place to Work® anonymously surveyed Fisher Investments employees as part of its comprehensive review process. The survey measured several factors including compensation, manager quality, overall workplace atmosphere and the pride that employees feel working for Fisher Investments.

"We are always honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work®," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "Cultivating a work environment where our employees can thrive is vital in our mission to better the investment universe and help our clients plan a better financial future."

"We take great pride in receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification for the sixth straight year," remarked Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "This independent recognition is a testament to our hard work and steadfast dedication to help build rewarding, life-long careers for our employees across the entire organization."

Great Place to Work® selects winners of the Best Workplaces lists primarily based on employees' responses to their industry-defining Trust Index© Survey, taken as part of Great Place to Work® Certification. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less.

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

