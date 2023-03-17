HILLARY SCHAFER, MULTIPLYING GOOD CEO, ANNOUNCES SHE WILL STEP DOWN IN 2023

Longtime CEO, Hillary Schafer informs Multiplying Good Board of Governors her intent to step down from position in 2023 and board begins work to search for successor.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplying Good, the nation's leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service, announced that CEO Hillary Schafer is stepping down after 10 years of service. The executive search firm Korn Ferry has been retained by the Board of Governors to assist in the search for a new CEO. She will remain as CEO until her successor is named and will move into a leadership role on the Board of Governors when the transition is complete.

Hillary Schafer stepping down as CEO from Multiplying Good after ten years. (PRNewswire)

Hillary Schafer informs Multiplying Good Board of Governors her intent to step down as CEO in 2023.

"After an amazing and transformative decade at Multiplying Good, I've decided that my efforts will have maximum impact as a leader on our Board of Governors," stated Schafer. "We have the opportunity to bring in a world-class leader who has the skills, energy and experience necessary to execute against a bold strategic vision. I am excited for this next chapter – both for Multiplying Good and for myself."

Over the last ten years, Schafer led the organization to new heights as one of the largest champions and leaders in the power of public service and good in the country. She led the rebranding of the organization, formerly known as the Jefferson Award Foundation, to Multiplying Good. The new name better reflects the nonprofit's mission to transform individuals through service and multiply the good they create. She oversaw the deepening and strengthening of the organization's in-depth leadership training and development for youth through the Students in Action program, which has mobilized 62,000 youth across the country, build up the work celebrating organizations through corporate partners, and increased partnerships to recognize local changemakers across the country through its many established media partners.

"Hillary's leadership has been transformational. During her tenure, the organization has tripled in size and has created significant national impact when it comes to service," said Jack Russi, Chair of Multiplying Good Board of Governors. "Like all great leaders, through her commitment to our mission and values, she has built an impressive team, and positioned Multiplying Good for the next stage of its growth and impact journey. The next CEO will be the beneficiary of this exemplary work, and I personally look forward to having Hillary play a significant role on the Board of Governors and continue to invest a meaningful amount of her time and energy into the success of Multiplying Good."

The organization also continued to honor the best in public service with the Jefferson Awards, which in 2022 celebrated its 50th anniversary, with a list of honorees that is unparalleled. They include hundreds of national figures - both public and private - more than 65,000 unsung heroes, tens of thousands of employees, and young people in communities across the county.

Prior to joining Multiplying Good in 2013, Schafer worked on Wall Street for 12 years. She served as Head of U.S. Institutional Equity Sales at Citigroup in New York City and during that time was one of the highest-ranking women in the equity business. As a prominent woman in the world of finance, Schafer honed her ability to process information quickly and then take precise action at the right time, skills that transferred seamlessly to her stewardship of Multiplying Good over the past decade.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org.

CONTACT: Amy Reiland

VP, Marketing & Communications

(714) 606-3267

areiland@multiplyinggood.org

Multiplying Good Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Multiplying Good