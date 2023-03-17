Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving All Persons who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Immunomedics, Inc. Common Stock from February 9, 2018 through January 17, 2019

SEATTLE, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

AHMAD ODEH, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. IMMUNOMEDICS, INC., et al., Defendants.

No. 2:18-cv-17645-ESK

(Consolidated) CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. ("IMMUNOMEDICS" OR THE "COMPANY") COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD BETWEEN FEBRUARY 9, 2018 AND JANUARY 17, 2019, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY ("CLASS" OR "CLASS MEMBERS")

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., before the Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel at the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, in Courtroom 8 of the Frank R. Lautenberg U.S. Post Office and Courthouse, 2 Federal Square, Newark, New Jersey 07102 to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation"), which can be viewed and/or obtained at www.ImmunomedicsSecuritiesSettlement.com, for $40,000,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Lead Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice"), which is discussed below) and to award Lead Plaintiffs reimbursement of their time and expenses pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) in connection with their representation of the Class, and, if so, in what amounts; and (4) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.

The Court may decide to conduct the Settlement Hearing by video or telephonic conference, or otherwise allow Class Members to appear remotely at the hearing, without further written notice to the Class. In order to determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Hearing have changed, or whether Class Members must or may participate by phone or video, it is important that you monitor the Court's docket and the Settlement website, www.ImmunomedicsSecuritiesSettlement.com, before making any plans to attend the Settlement Hearing. Updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.ImmunomedicsSecuritiesSettlement.com. Also, if the Court requires or allows Class Members to participate in the Settlement Hearing by remote means, the information for accessing the hearing will be posted to the Settlement website.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED IMMUNOMEDICS COMMON STOCK BETWEEN FEBRUARY 9, 2018 AND JANUARY 17, 2019, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Proof of Claim") by mail (postmarked no later than June 8, 2023) or electronically (no later than June 8, 2023). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by June 8, 2023, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Immunomedics common stock between February 9, 2018 and January 17, 2019, inclusive, and do not request exclusion from the Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other Settlement documents, online at www.ImmunomedicsSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by writing to:

Immunomedics Securities Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91456

Seattle, WA 98111

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim, may be made to

Lead Counsel:

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP

Ellen Gusikoff Stewart

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

Telephone: 800/449-4900

settlementinfo@rgrdlaw.com

If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked by May 25, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All Class Members will be bound by the Settlement even if they do not submit a timely Proof of Claim.

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, the request by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees not to exceed 29.5% of the $40,000,000 Settlement Amount and expenses not to exceed $650,000 and awards to Lead Plaintiffs not to exceed $25,000 in the aggregate in connection with their representation of the Class. Any objections must be filed with the Court and sent to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel by May 25, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the Notice.

For any questions, visit www.ImmunomedicsSecuritiesSettlement.com or call toll-free at 855-678-0183.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

