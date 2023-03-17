NOW OPEN: MARGARITAVILLE BEACH RESORT AMBERGRIS CAYE IN BELIZE WELCOMES FIRST GUESTS

AMBERGRIS CAYE, Belize, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to experience a world of adventure at the secluded, sustainable, family-friendly hideaway just north of San Pedro and steps away from a stunning beach that's home to the second largest coral reef in the world. The beach resort beckons with unforgettable activities and experiences, spacious accommodations, island-inspired dining options, and more.

First Guests Arrive at Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye," said Daniel Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This family-friendly, sustainable resort invites guests to immerse themselves in a beautiful off-the-beaten-path destination while still enjoying a luxury vacation experience."

After reaching the resort by private boat shuttle, guests can recharge in the gorgeous, Victorian-inspired open-air lobby — margarita in hand, indulge in soothing services at the best spa on the island, or enjoy dips in two lagoon-like pools — one oceanfront and one exclusively for families — and fill every moment with live music and entertainment. Grand Opening rates begin at $285/night and can be booked now through April 15, 2023 for travel through January 2, 2024.

"We're excited to welcome Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye to our portfolio," said Shamim Lodin, Executive Director of Development at Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, while on property. "We can't wait to introduce more guests to the untapped beauty of Belize and endless adventures that await at the resort."

Dive into Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye

One of the world's best-kept secrets, Ambergris Caye is surrounded by shallow, crystal-clear Caribbean waters and a 190-mile-long barrier reef teeming with marine life. Ambergris Caye is Belize's largest island, just on the tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, a short drive from the bustling city of San Pedro. Guests may fly into Belize City, which is well connected to the United States as well as both Mexico City and Cancun. From Belize City, the adventure continues with a combination of scenic flight and a spectacular boat transfer right to the hotel pier.

Spacious Accommodations That Feel Like Home

Designed with group travel in mind, the family-friendly resort features 55 suites inspired by a combination of the Island's tradition and culture, with a relaxed design that entices guests to feel at home. Travelers will find their ideal escape with 4 suites to choose from including 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom layouts and a 2-bedroom Penthouse Suite with a wraparound terrace. Many of the suites boast beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea or the lush mangrove and all feature oversized terraces with Adirondack chairs, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a combination of king beds, queen beds, and pull-out sofa beds. Additional features include a 55" Smart TV, amenity kit, wireless phone, luxury bathrobes, bathroom, rain shower, hairdryer, and vanity mirror. Select suite categories feature a complete kitchen. Guests can also conveniently customize their in-room offerings through Smugglers Cove, an on-site store blending gourmet offerings with everyday essentials.

Island-Inspired Eats Await

Delicious flavors are only steps away when guests stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort at Ambergris Caye. Whether they're cooking up fresh catch from a fishing trip, craving locally sourced, island-inspired eats at Riddles in the Sand, a little bit of shore-side grilling at Sun-Baked BBQ picnic area, drinks indoors at The Sandbar, or vacation libations poolside at The Boat Drinks, they'll find plenty of ways to satisfy their cravings at the resort.

In addition to the restaurant and bars, Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye features BBQ pits. Located at the heart of the resort, the tranquil, shaded location is the perfect place to host a gathering of family or friends. Guests can take advantage of four purpose-built BBQ and picnic areas, plus BBQ kits available for guests to brush up on grilling skills while they take in stunning ocean views — or have a private chef take care of the cooking. Bonfires and events will also be hosted bi-weekly.

Unwind or Explore

Guests can dive deep into all the beauty and adventure of beautiful Ambergris Caye with on-site activities that take full advantage of the surrounding natural splendor or slip into serenity at the St. Somewhere Spa. Guests can grab a snorkel, mask, and fins and hit the crystal-clear waters to spot an impressive array of exotic marine life and vibrant coral or enjoy a deep-sea fishing excursion, non-motorized water sports, and more. Additionally, travelers can connect with fellow guests with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, pickleball matches, beachside bonfires, culinary and mixology classes, and so much more.

For those seeking rest and relaxation, the St. Somewhere Spa features 5 individual treatment "bungalows," including one specifically designed for couples and a full-service beauty salon. Set in the lush landscape, each bungalow is self-contained and carefully designed to calm and inspire the mind. The wide-ranging offerings include locally designed treatments such as an invigorating local fruit Body Scrub, Gingerita Body Scrub, or a Watermelon Basil Vodkatini Pedicure. Guests can also pamper themselves with a refreshing facial or chill out with one of the skilled massage therapists.

To learn more about Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye or to book your stay, visit: karismahotels.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-belize.

Download high-res images here.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye

Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye opened in March 2023 as the first Beach Resort between Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts – delivering award-winning attention to detail, laidback vibes, and personalized service. Situated just north of the coastal town of San Pedro and steps away from a stunning beach that's home to the second largest coral reef in the world, the secluded boutique resort features 55 suites, one restaurant, two bars, a BBQ and picnic area, two pools, St. Somewhere Spa, and ample opportunity for adventure. For more information on Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, visit the website and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett, Alliance Connection

mckenzie@allianceconnection.com

Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts